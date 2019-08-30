NAPLAN results motivate school to improve further

DESPITE pleasing results in NAPLAN, one high-ranking Lockyer Valley school is reflecting on how they can improve further.

Faith Lutheran College, Plainland principal Janelle Anderson said the test provided an opportunity for the school to see which areas could still be improved.

"We're pretty pleased but when you look at the overall data we still have plenty of work to do," Mrs Anderson said.

"The benefit of the test is really for us to plan areas of improvement for students and how we can construct our curriculum to make sure they're trying to gain improvement."

The high school topped the chart in the Lockyer Valley, ranking 302 in Queensland out of 1294 schools.

While the school ranked below the state's average in writing and numeracy across grades 7 and 9 and spelling (grade 7) and grammar (grade 9), Mrs Anderson said the school was approaching the results with a growth mindset.

"We want to assist young people to develop a growth mindset and they need to know that any feedback is just a way to reflect on their efforts and improve," she said.

"NAPLAN testing affords us the foundational knowledge of what to improve and what to work on, not just for the next NAPLAN test, but for all their learning."

As for ranking top in the region, Mrs Anderson said that a recently introduced digital resource called Education Perfect may have helped students do as well as they did.

"The resource covers the whole of the Australian curriculum and allows teachers to focus on particular areas for student growth," she said.

"It can help them understand a new language, literacy or numeracy issue they couldn't work out, and allows them to do supplementary practice tasks."

She said students had been motivated by the program.

"In the recent 2019 Education Perfect English World Championships, Faith came in as the top in Australia for like-sized schools, and the result is a testament to the engaging nature of the program." she said.

"I think that's been a really big plus for us, having that online engagement and instant feedback."