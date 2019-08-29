NAPLAN results 2019: How most improved school did it

ENSURING students weren't getting lost in the crowd and addressing their individual needs was the key to NAPLAN success for one regional school.

Lockyer District High School had the most improved results in the Ipswich region in comparison to other high schools for this year.

Following the release of preliminary 2019 NAPLAN results this week, the Gatton school recorded an improvement score of 16.8.

The improvement rank is calculated by comparing how a cohort of students, Year 5 cohort in primary school or a Year 9 in high school, compared against the previous time they were tested.

The cohort change score is the difference between the Year 5 and Year 9 students' 2019 scores against the state average, compared to the same results for the school's Year 3 and Year 7 results in 2017.

Principal Darren Cook said NAPLAN results over the past five years had been stable but the jump had come as a result of tweaks to the school's processes.

He credited the improvement to the hard work of teachers, staff, students and parents.

"We've made changes to our curriculum and the way that we teach literacy and numeracy are starting to (come into effect)," he said.

"We've modified the timetable so that there are dedicated literacy and numeracy times to deliver our literacy and numeracy strategy in the best way possible way to all students. We tailor the programs that we deliver to meet students' needs. If we meet students' needs then we get the greatest amount of growth."

Lockyer District State High School year 9 students Ellora Smithson, Alyssa Roser and Travis Stockbridge Dominic Elsome

Just over 1000 students are enrolled at the Lockyer Valley school and Mr Cook said the hard work now carried on.

"We just need to keep perfecting our practice and need to keep rolling out our strategy to our students," he said.

"Currently our focus has been on Year 8 and Year 9 and that's part of a strategy that we've got over three years. We'll have rolled out our literacy strategy from Year 7 to 10 to support NAPLAN but also to support the success of all students in all subjects.

"That's the key part. The strategy that we have in place isn't for NAPLAN, it's to support all students in all of their learning because literacy and numeracy are foundation skills."

Mr Cook believed the national standardised test, which has been in place for 11 years, was an important gauge of how his students progress. "It provides good feedback to the school and to students and to parents about where students sit in relation to reading, writing, spelling, grammar, punctuation and numeracy," he said.

"It's useful because it informs teachers and teaching to meet the needs of individual kids.

"I'm proud of the results that we've got because I'm proud of the efforts that we've put in."

The most improved primary school in the Ipswich region was Lowood State School, which improved its average score 66.1 points.

Schools that showed the most growth

Ipswich's top 10 most improved Yr 5 cohort

Lowood State School: 66.1 point increase

Esk State School: 56.5 point increase

All Saints' School: 27.5 point increase

Churchill State School: 25.7 point increase

Bethany Lutheran Primary School (Raceview): 18.3 point increase

St Francis Xavier's School (Goodna): 17.1 point increase

Toogoolawah State School: 16.7 point increase

St Peters Lutheran College Springfield: 16.3 point increase

Peace Lutheran Primary School (Gatton): 16.1 point increase

Ipswich Grammar School: 14.1 point increase

Ipswich's top 10 most improved Yr 9 cohort

Lockyer District State High School: 16.8 point increase

Woodcrest State College: 15.8 point increase

St Peter Claver College: 15.2 point increase

Ipswich State High School: 15.0 point increase

Westside Christian College: 13.4 point increase

Ipswich Grammar School: 10.8 point increase

Laidley State High School: 7.6 point increase

The Springfield Anglican College: 7.2 point increase

Lowood State High School: 4.2 point increase

St Edmund's College: 4.2 point increase