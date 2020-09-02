NAPLAN overhaul not all it’s cracked up to be

An independent review of NAPLAN commissioned by the Queensland, Victorian, New South Wales and ACT governments found the decade-old test needed to be overhauled.

An independent review of NAPLAN commissioned by the Queensland, Victorian, New South Wales and ACT governments found the decade-old test needed to be overhauled.

AN education expert says a proposed overhaul of the much-maligned NAPLAN test would be little more than a new name with a few minor tweaks and would not involve major changes.

Dr Stewart Riddle, a senior lecturer in the University of Southern Queensland’s School of Education, is a long time critic of the standardised testing model in place.

He believes there are more efficient models that would gather the data at a cheaper cost.

Dr Riddle said it costs between $30-40 million a year to run.

An independent review of NAPLAN commissioned by the Queensland, Victorian, New South Wales and ACT governments found the decade-old test needed to be overhauled.

It was recommended NAPLAN be replaced with a new test called the Australian National Standardised Assessment.

READ MORE: Another Ipswich student tests positive for COVID-19

If adopted, ANSA would be taken earlier in the year, results would be returned within one week and the Year 9 test would be shifted to Year 10 to better guide subject choices for the final two years of schooling.

Education Minister Grace Grace said the review came to the conclusion that standardised testing should remain but it needed to be improved.

Its findings was put to all state and federal education ministers on Friday.

“It is clear that the current NAPLAN testing is not world’s best practice,” she said.

“Our classrooms have changed drastically in the past twelve years, but our standardised testing has not.

Dr Stewart Riddle

“By modernising these tests, we will be able to find a model that best suits parents, teachers and most importantly students.

“In order to make the changes outlined in the review, we need the consensus of all states and territories as well as the Federal Government.”

Dr Riddle said it was “quite surprising” how limited the recommendations were but believed the proposed changes were a step in the right direction.

NAPLAN this year did not go ahead because of COVID-19.

“They made a big song and dance about doing a complete overhaul of the assessment program and what’s come back with the report is really just tinkering,” he said.

“It’s not wholescale changes.

“It’s kind of like if NAPLAN was a house, this is just remodelling the bathroom. It’s the same thing by a different name.

LOCAL NEWS: Telstra tower to improve 4G planned for growing area

“I would say the only real changes are they want to include STEM with critical and creative thinking, they want Year 10s to do it rather than Year 9s and the rest of it is just a bunch of tinkering. The rest is just very minor stuff.”

Dr Riddle said if ANSA goes ahead, it would be implemented in stages over the next year years to be in place for 2023.

“It would be unreasonable to make the claim that we should not have standardised testing,” he said.

“I can’t think of a state or a principal or parent body that would support that position because people want to be able to make judgments about schools and you need some kind of standardised measure to do that.

“Personally, I don’t see a huge amount of value in it but people want this so we might as well do it as best as we can.

“Some of the recommendations they’ve made will certainly improve the reliability and the validity of that information. If you’ve got to have it, improving it is definitely a good idea.”

Read more stories by Lachlan McIvor here.