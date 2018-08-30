NAPLAN: Ipswich's top schools revealed
THE 2018 NAPLAN results have been released and the best performing school in Ipswich came 26th in the state.
The NAPLAN 2018 summary information provides preliminary results at the national, state and territory level for each school year (3, 5, 7 and 9) for all test domains in NAPLAN.
All Australian education systems are moving to NAPLAN Online by 2020.
Online testing provides more accurate and precise information about what students know and can do.
This year, the first year of transition, around 20 per cent of students undertook NAPLAN online.
In 2019, a larger percentage of students will undertake NAPLAN online, with the remainder sitting the paper assessment.
"Overall, the NAPLAN results for 2018 show that since 2008 there have been statistically significant gains in a number of domains and year levels, particularly at the primary level," ACARA CEO Robert Randall said.
Here's the top 16 schools in Ipswich, based on the overall state ranking position
- Ipswich Girls and Junior Grammar School; 26
- Westside Christian College; 54
- The Springfield Anglican College; 71
- St Peters Lutheran College; 86
- Ipswich Grammar School; 88
- West Moreton Anglican College; 125
- Springfield Central State School; 184
- St Edmund's College: 186
- St Peter Claver College; 198
- St Augustine's College; 216
- St Mary's College; 216
- Bremer State High School; 320
- Woodcrest State College; 336
- Redbank Plains State High School; 353
- Ipswich State High School; 375
- Rosewood State High School; 375