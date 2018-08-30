NAPLAN: Ipswich's top schools revealed

THE 2018 NAPLAN results have been released and the best performing school in Ipswich came 26th in the state.

The NAPLAN 2018 summary information provides preliminary results at the national, state and territory level for each school year (3, 5, 7 and 9) for all test domains in NAPLAN.

All Australian education systems are moving to NAPLAN Online by 2020.

Online testing provides more accurate and precise information about what students know and can do.

This year, the first year of transition, around 20 per cent of students undertook NAPLAN online.

In 2019, a larger percentage of students will undertake NAPLAN online, with the remainder sitting the paper assessment.

"Overall, the NAPLAN results for 2018 show that since 2008 there have been statistically significant gains in a number of domains and year levels, particularly at the primary level," ACARA CEO Robert Randall said.

Here's the top 16 schools in Ipswich, based on the overall state ranking position

Ipswich Girls and Junior Grammar School; 26

Westside Christian College; 54

The Springfield Anglican College; 71

St Peters Lutheran College; 86

Ipswich Grammar School; 88

West Moreton Anglican College; 125

Springfield Central State School; 184

St Edmund's College: 186

St Peter Claver College; 198

St Augustine's College; 216

St Mary's College; 216

Bremer State High School; 320

Woodcrest State College; 336

Redbank Plains State High School; 353

Ipswich State High School; 375