Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Ipswich Grammar School year five students William Jenkins, Tom Savage and Max Wilds
Ipswich Grammar School year five students William Jenkins, Tom Savage and Max Wilds Rob Williams

Buy Now
Education

NAPLAN: Ipswich's top schools revealed

Emma Clarke
by
30th Aug 2018 1:01 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE 2018 NAPLAN results have been released and the best performing school in Ipswich came 26th in the state.

The NAPLAN 2018 summary information provides preliminary results at the national, state and territory level for each school year (3, 5, 7 and 9) for all test domains in NAPLAN.

All Australian education systems are moving to NAPLAN Online by 2020.

Online testing provides more accurate and precise information about what students know and can do.

This year, the first year of transition, around 20 per cent of students undertook NAPLAN online.

In 2019, a larger percentage of students will undertake NAPLAN online, with the remainder sitting the paper assessment.

"Overall, the NAPLAN results for 2018 show that since 2008 there have been statistically significant gains in a number of domains and year levels, particularly at the primary level," ACARA CEO Robert Randall said.

Here's the top 16 schools in Ipswich, based on the overall state ranking position

  • Ipswich Girls and Junior Grammar School; 26
  • Westside  Christian College; 54
  • The Springfield Anglican College; 71
  • St Peters Lutheran College; 86
  • Ipswich Grammar School; 88
  • West Moreton Anglican College; 125
  • Springfield Central State School; 184
  • St Edmund's College: 186
  • St Peter Claver College; 198
  • St Augustine's College; 216
  • St Mary's College; 216
  • Bremer State High School; 320
  • Woodcrest State College; 336
  • Redbank Plains State High School; 353
  • Ipswich State High School; 375
  • Rosewood State High School; 375

Related Items

best ipswich school ipswich schools naplan naplan results
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    61 PHOTOS: Ipswich kids get in the Book Week spirit

    61 PHOTOS: Ipswich kids get in the Book Week spirit

    Community Did your child dress up in their favourite book character costume for Book Week?

    • 30th Aug 2018 1:00 PM
    Ipswich's best street lined with heritage homes

    premium_icon Ipswich's best street lined with heritage homes

    Property Street gets our judges' nod as a premier neighbourhood

    • 30th Aug 2018 12:27 PM
    Work of motorsport company retained after 'imminent closure'

    premium_icon Work of motorsport company retained after 'imminent closure'

    Council News The company was established in 2016 to redevelop Queensland Raceway

    Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice gets release date

    Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice gets release date

    News Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice to delight games in 2019

    • 30th Aug 2018 1:44 PM

    Local Partners