NAPLAN: Ipswich's best school revealed

Grade three Ipswich Girls and Junior Grammar School students Hayden Philp, Charlotte Foord, Jessica Fraser and Dev Raval.

Grade three Ipswich Girls and Junior Grammar School students Hayden Philp, Charlotte Foord, Jessica Fraser and Dev Raval. Cordell Richardson

THE best performing school in NAPLAN results in Ipswich takes learning personally.

Ipswich Girls and Junior Grammar School ranked 26th in Queensland and topped the class in Ipswich when NAPLAN results were released this week.

Principal and CEO Dr Peter Britton said a personalised approach to learning and expert teaching helped students achieve high NAPLAN results.

"We believe all parents want schools to know their children as individuals and then strive to assist them to grow into confident, well-educated people who are ready for life beyond the school gates," Dr Britton said.

Personalised learning was implemented from prep to year 12 at the heart of the strategic plan in 2012.

"We ensure we put faces on data because we are acutely aware that we are educating people, not numbers," Dr Britton said.

"Education is valuable and our discerning parents know that a good education is priceless."

Dr Britton said research showed effective teachers were the most important factor contributing to student achievement.

Junior School head Nicolee Eiby said personalising the learning journey for each boy and girl was a crucial part of the education at Ipswich Girls' and Junior Grammar School.

"We instil and encourage confidence in our boys and girls so that they are well-placed to take risks and be innovative and creative in negotiating their own learning journey - our students are eager to try without fear of failure," Ms Eiby said.