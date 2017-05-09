NAPLAN in Ipswich: What to expect

Students will undertake NAPLAN testing over the next three days.

IPSWICH students in Years 3, 5, 7 and 9 will put their literacy and numeracy skills to the test over the next three days (May 9-11).

The Queensland Government says NAPLAN tests will provide a valuable snapshot of student progress across key syllabuses.

Language conventions and writing tests will be held today, reading on Wednesday and numeracy on Thursday.

Education Minister Kate Jones said they were core learning areas and skills that students would continue to draw upon for the rest of their lives.

"The 2017 NAPLAN data will highlight our strengths, show which areas we need to develop further and where we need to channel our resources to provide more targeted support."

Purpose of the tests:

The NAPLAN tests are designed to assess the skills of Australian students in literacy and numeracy. The specific purposes are:

To collect data from the population of Years 3, 5, 7 and 9 students for reporting to parents/carers and schools for systematic reporting

To accommodate the assessment of students against national minimum standards.

What is tested?

A series of tests will assess areas of literacy and numeracy.

The following areas of literacy are assessed: