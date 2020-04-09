Menu
Naomi Watts having a right meltdown in iso.
Entertainment

Naomi Watts throws giant iso tantrum

by Jaclyn Hendricks
9th Apr 2020 10:30 AM | Updated: 10:41 AM

Naomi Watts is having a rough day in iso.

Taking to Instagram, the 51-year-old Australian actress documented her indoor meltdown during the coronavirus quarantine, as multiple appliances bit the dust in the same 24-hour period.

The Oscar-winning star uploaded a hilarious video chucking a tantrum, which she edited in slow motion mode.

"Quarantine Day #756: When your printer, vacuum cleaner and dishwasher all break in the same day …. #ffs," Watts captioned the Instagram clip, dubbing her voice as a Godzilla-like monster.

After fellow actress Julianne Moore commented saying the update was "bad news," Watts replied: "Not a good day."

 

Cristina Cuomo, the wife of coronavirus-stricken TV presenter Chris Cuomo, also responded: "I feel you".

Watts has been keeping her 1.3 million followers up to date on her quarantine activities amid the coronavirus pandemic. Last week, she shared a "pro tip" about eating in-house.

"Quarantine PROTIP: EAT your feelings…," she posted while nibbling on a cake.

She also uploaded a video of herself making a dal recipe, having a dance party (or two), and doing yoga.

Many celebrities have hit Instagram detailing their experiences in isolation, including Selena Gomez, Miley Cyrus, Demi Moore and Chris Hemsworth.

 

This story originally appeared on the New York Post and has been reproduced here with permission

Originally published as Naomi Watts throws giant iso tantrum

 

celebrity coronavirus editors picks naomi watts self-isolation

