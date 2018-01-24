Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Nan's comprehensive hydroponic set-up for pot plant

by Ross Irby

SMOKER Nathan James Nan had a special "grow tent" set up in a garden shed for his crop of marijuana - one plant.

When police searched his Lowood home on December 5 last year, officers discovered the tent with power boards, fan, carbon filter, hydrogen lamps and pumps.

Nan, 31, pleaded guilty in an Ipswich court to producing dangerous drugs; drug possession; possession of drug utensils and possession of anything used in a drug crime.

Police prosecution told the court a clip-seal bag held marijuana and utensils including two grinders and a pipe.

Nan's duty lawyer said the plant had a low THC and assisted Nan who suffered anxiety and depression.

Magistrate Louisa Pink said although there was one plant only, it was a comprehensive hydroponic set-up.

"What concerns me is that you have consistently been before the court since 2008," she said.

Ms Pink sentenced Nan to a nine-month supervised probation order to assist him.

Related Items

Topics:  drug possession ipswich magistrates court

Ipswich Queensland Times
Mum’s cash grab after girl left on bus

Mum’s cash grab after girl left on bus

THE Queensland mother whose daughter was left alone on a bus for hours after her first day of school is asking for “donations” to take her child to Dreamworld

Radio Rentals to pay out $20 million in refunds

Radio Rentals has been pulled up for past poor customer service.

Includes a $6.1m refund to customers and write-offs of default fees

Detectives investigating Booval armed robbery

EMERGENCY SERVICES: Generic Police file photo.

Police say man was armed with knife and demanded cigarettes, cash

Council's warning to dog owners after spike in complaints

Bully plays fetch at the Raceview off-leash dog park.

Workers to increase patrols to ensure residents obeyed laws

Local Partners