Nan's comprehensive hydroponic set-up for pot plant

SMOKER Nathan James Nan had a special "grow tent" set up in a garden shed for his crop of marijuana - one plant.

When police searched his Lowood home on December 5 last year, officers discovered the tent with power boards, fan, carbon filter, hydrogen lamps and pumps.

Nan, 31, pleaded guilty in an Ipswich court to producing dangerous drugs; drug possession; possession of drug utensils and possession of anything used in a drug crime.

Police prosecution told the court a clip-seal bag held marijuana and utensils including two grinders and a pipe.

Nan's duty lawyer said the plant had a low THC and assisted Nan who suffered anxiety and depression.

Magistrate Louisa Pink said although there was one plant only, it was a comprehensive hydroponic set-up.

"What concerns me is that you have consistently been before the court since 2008," she said.

Ms Pink sentenced Nan to a nine-month supervised probation order to assist him.