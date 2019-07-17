Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Silhouette shadow of woman looking at city from office
Silhouette shadow of woman looking at city from office
Business

Nanny paid just $2 an hour to work up to 106-hour a week

by Campbell Gellie
17th Jul 2019 12:27 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A Sydney businessman and his wife are being chased for $155,000 for allegedly paying their nanny $2.33 an hour, forcing her to work up to 106 hours a week and giving her two days off in a year.

The Fair Work Ombudsman launched proceedings in the Federal Court against Award Global managing director Tony Lam and his wife Tiffanie Tong on Tuesday.

The regulator alleged Mr Lam made Filipino nanny Joan Doren Calderon Romero work between 88 and 106 hours a day for $12,574 a year.

The Statement of Claim filed to the Federal Court by the ombudsman states Ms Romero worked for the Lam family from May 2016 to May 2017.

She was given two days off, one in October and another in April.

It states Ms Romero was responsible for looking after the Lam's two children, school runs, cooking, cleaning, laundry, grocery shopping, and gardening at the family's Pitt St apartment.

Ms Romero was expected to work from 6am to 11pm on weekdays and 7am to 11am on weekends.

The next court listing is October 29.

More Stories

nanny overworked underpayment

Top Stories

    Young horse rider in coma after 'horrific accident'

    premium_icon Young horse rider in coma after 'horrific accident'

    News THE community is rallying in support of a ten-year-old girl who is in an induced coma, in the Intensive Care Unit at the Queensland Children's Hospital.

    Women in hospital following early crash

    premium_icon Women in hospital following early crash

    News Vehicle comes to grief on notorious stretch of road

    • 17th Jul 2019 11:50 AM
    Ipswich teen's dedication earns him prestigious award

    premium_icon Ipswich teen's dedication earns him prestigious award

    News A local teenager has received the highest honour a scout can achieve

    • 17th Jul 2019 11:43 AM
    Dodgy ticket re-seller charging big bucks for Ipswich shows

    premium_icon Dodgy ticket re-seller charging big bucks for Ipswich shows

    News A questionable ticket reseller is targeting Ipswich events.