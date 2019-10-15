Nan takes receipts to police, dobs in crim grandson

THE grandma of a Chinchilla energy worker had paperwork in hand when she dobbed her grandson into police.

Origin Energy worker Fabian John Huggers had used his grandmother's identity to set up new phone contract with Optus.

His grandma only found out about it when a $3758.99 contract for the iPhone arrived in her mailbox.

Huggers, a 21-year-old, also made a hefty profit on a rented TV he then sold.

He faced Chinchilla Magistrate's Court on October 10, pleading guilty to three counts of fraud, one count of stolen identity, failure to appear in accordance to undertaking, and stealing.

On March 21 the grandmother presented to police an Optus contract that she received in the mail for an iPhone totalling $3758.99, Police Prosecutor Jodie Tehana said.

"The victim stated she did not agree to the contract or give any person permission to use her personal information," Senior Constable Tehana said.

"The victim stated the contact number and email address (on the paperwork) belonged to Fabian Huggers, who is her grandson."

The court heard Huggers then sold the phone, making a small amount of money.

Huggers also rented a 55-inch television from R.T. Edwards Toowoomba Clifford Gardens for three dollars, only to later sell it for $200.

Police located and questioned Huggers on April 1 and made arrangements for him to appear at the police station on April 2, but he failed to show and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Defence attorney Rebecca Peters said Huggers was using ice and cannabis heavily and was selling the items for drugs.

"His family helped get him clean," Ms Peters said.

Magistrate Davies said Huggers caused a lot of angst and had no respect for the situation of his grandmother, fining the defendant $1500, $1305 in restitution to Optus, and $1195 in restitution to R.T. Edwards.

No conviction was recorded.