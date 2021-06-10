Nan shot dead: ‘It doesn’t get any worse’

NSW Police are investigating after a woman was shot dead at her front door in Newcastle. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Gaye Gerard

Police say they have “a number of lines of inquiry” after a Newcastle grandmother was shot dead at her home.

Stacey Klimovitch, 61, and her 31-year-old daughter and eight-week-old granddaughter were inside the home when she was shot.

It’s understood Ms Klimovitch had a brief argument with the shooter before the weapon was fired through the screen door.

Detective Superintendent Wayne Humphrey described the attack as ‘horrendous’.

‘An innocent person has answered the front door of a home and she’s been shot in the chest and killed in the presence of a relative and a child”, he said. “It doesn’t get any worse.”

Mr Humphrey said he was convinced the attack was targeted, but said the alleged shooter’s motives were still unknown.

NSW Police said they were called to the home in Queen St, Stockton, just after 8pm on Wednesday.

Stacey Klimovitch was shot dead at Stockton. Picture: Facebook.

A crime scene was established and specialist forensic police were on Thursday continuing to probe the scene.

The attacker is understood to have fled the scene on foot and was still at large.

Klimovitch’s best friend and neighbour said she had spoken to the “brand new” grandmother just moments before the horrifying attack.

“I’ve never heard a gunshot but there was no mistake what it was”, she told 9 News. “That’s when I heard the noise and the screaming. I tried to call her and couldn’t get her on the phone.

“She was a brand new grandmother, and so happy to be a brand new grandmother.”

“I’m going to miss her. Things like this shouldn’t be allowed to happen”, she said.

Police say her daughter and granddaughter were home at the time of the attack. Picture: Facebook.

Community members have taken to Facebook groups to question whether having more police on the streets could have prevented the attack.

“Stockton, the place that once had a beautiful beach, now has no beach but plenty of car break-ins, house break-ins, drugs, assaults, and now murders,” Ben Davidson wrote.

“An unattended police station is not working … Things need to change.”



Detectives have launched Strike Force Backhouse to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.

NSW Police urged anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage from surrounding areas to contact Newcastle police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Originally published as Nan shot dead: ‘It doesn’t get any worse’