Naming suggestions for new Ipswich Central places and spaces

In six days, more than 1,800 people visited the Name Your Places and Spaces initiative on Ipswich City Council's Shape Your Ipswich website to offer up a diverse selection of potential names for nine key precincts in the redeveloped city centre.

When the new Name Your Places and Spaces initiative launched on Shape Your Ipswich on Tuesday 11 August, the Ipswich community took the opportunity to jump online and share ideas.

The community is invited to get creative and help council find names for the new civic plaza, the administration building, function spaces and libraries, as well as suggested names for the overall precinct currently known as Nicholas Street.

So far, several suggestions have been inspired by notable Ipswich residents, past and present, including local tennis star Ash Barty, Indigenous tenor Harold Blair and Ipswich-born author, John Birmingham, to name just a few.

Greenham's Lane is gaining plenty of support as the preferred name for the laneway that runs between Nicholas Street and the ICON building on Brisbane Street, paying tribute to well-known local businessman, John Greenham.

The Greenhams built the block of four shops in the late 1800s on the corner of Nicholas Street and Brisbane Street, which was described at the time as one of the best and most attractive commercial blocks in the Ipswich CBD.

John Greenham's daughter, Eleanor, was the first woman in Queensland to become a registered doctor of medicine.

Across Nicholas Street, the Bottle Alley laneway located next to the new EATS building and providing a link between Nicholas and Ellenborough streets, has attracted plenty of comments from the community who wish to see the historic space retain its original name.

Bottle Alley is believed to be its unofficial name since the mid-1800s when it was used as a delivery route for the hotel located in Nicholas Street.

For the new civic plaza, which will feature a zero-depth water play area, a permanent stage, and plenty of event and relaxation spaces, several respondents have suggested the name Tulmur Place. Tulmur means Ipswich in Yagera/Yagara language.

There's also plenty of support for naming precincts after current local identities, from musicians to historians.

Don't forget to have your say and help council to find names for the places and spaces in your city centre by Sunday 30 August.

Visit www.shapeyouripswich.com.au