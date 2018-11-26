Names of 20 people caught drink and drug driving

IN COURT: A driver told police he drank rum just moments before getting in his car.

EVERY Monday the QT publishes the names of drink and drug drivers who have appeared in Ipswich Magistrates Court over the past week.

A RURAL father says he will have to move so he can live closer to work after he was caught drink driving.

Police intercepted Damien Sexton driving a Ford Falcon in a caravan park after it was seen being driven on Atkinsons Dam Rd. For the driver his loss of licence will have consequences on his life.

Damien John Sexton, 43, from Atkinsons Dam, pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to drink driving (0.084) on Atkinsons Dam Rd, west of Lowood, on August 29.

Prosecutor, Sergeant Paul Caldwell, said Sexton told police he'd drunk a couple of cans of rum, his last mouthful just five minutes before being intercepted. Defence lawyer Mr Gilmore said Sexton had a prior offence and worked from Darra as a delivery driver.

Despite the loss of licence his employer would give him yard duties. But he still had to find some way to get to work.

Mr Gilmore said Sexton, a single father, was struggling financially and would now have to move closer to his Darra work.

Magistrate Robert Walker placed him on a six-month probation order and disqualified Sexton's licence for five months.

For country singer Mitch Lynham, it might all be about singing the blues after he tested positive to a drink driving offence, but only by a hair's breadth.

Mitchell 'Mitch' Lynham, 25, from Kentville, pleaded guilty to drink driving (0.03) when on a Provisional licence at Laidley Heights on September 15.

The court was told Lynham had been at a music festival but believed he was OK to drive after sleeping. The next day he was intercepted by police at an RBT and tested positive with a reading of 0.03. A learner or P-plate drivers must have no alcohol in their system. Lynham was fined $300 and disqualified for three months.

Madison Che Birch, 24, from Tivoli, pleaded guilty to drug driving at Blacksoil on July 8. She was fined $500 and disqualified for one month.

Naythan Aaron John Freier, 26, from Oxley, pleaded guilty to drug driving when on a Provisional licence at Carole Park on September 26. He was fined $1000 and his licence was disqualified for six months.

Alex James Gerhardt, 24, from Rosewood, was fined $500 and lost his licence for three months after he pleaded guilty to drug driving at Bundamba on September 14.

Richard William Hodgkiss, 34, from Goodna, pleaded guilty to drug driving at Bundamba on September 15. He was fined $350 and his licence was disqualified one month.

Tonya Ann Little, 34, from Leichhardt, pleaded guilty to drink driving (0.143) at Crestmead on September 25. She was fined $1000 and disqualified for eight months.

Rene Elizabeth Cogle, 32, from Summerholm, pleaded guilty to drink driving when on a restricted licence at Fernvale on October 19. She was disqualified for three months and fined $300.

Allan Albert Crittenden, 65, from West Ipswich, pleaded guilty to two drink-driving offences at Ipswich on November 1. He was disqualified for 10 months and fined $650. He was issued a restricted licence.

Liam Anthony Ding, 20, from One Mile, pleaded guilty to drug driving at East Ipswich on September 26. His licence was disqualified for three months and he was fined $300.

Gregory Selim Kerridge, 58, of Karralee, pleaded guilty to driving under the influence at Karalee on April 30. He was fined $1000 and his licence was disqualified six months.

Braedon George Sullivan, 24, from Springfield Lakes, pleaded guilty to drink driving on November 19 at Redbank. He lost his licence for four months and was fined $350.

Jan-Michael Brace, 29, from Mount French, pleaded guilty to drink driving at Boonah on October 26. He was fined $350, and his licence was disqualified one month.

Victoria Maree Kenny, 48, from Redbank, was fined $350 and her licence was disqualified was three months when she pleaded guilty to drug driving at Redbank on October 4.

James Louis Lengyel, 27, from Booval, pleaded guilty to drink driving at Peak Crossing on October 20. Lengyel was fined $650 and lost his licence for five months.

Brett Anthony Weber, 48, from Fernvale, was fined $1300 and lost his licence for nine months when he pleaded guilty to driving under the influence at Fernvale on October 27.

Jordy Nicholas Black, 18, from Willowvale, pleaded guilty to drink driving at Springfield Lakes on October 15. Black lost his licence for two months and was fined $500.

Donald Louis Clarke, 51, from Oxley, was fined $1200 and disqualified for six months when he pleaded guilty to driving under the influence at Churchill on September 29.

Allan John Eveleigh, 49, from Gatton, pleaded guilty to drug driving at Fernvale on August 16. He was disqualified for one month and fined $350.

Simon Henry Gatt, 32, from Churchill, pleaded guilty to drug driving at Yamanto on September 15. He was disqualified for one month and fined $350.