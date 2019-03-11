Names of 19 Ipswich motorists caught drunk and drug driving

HARLEY Joshua Jurgensen, 20, from Boonah, pleaded guilty to drink driving at Boonah on January 18. And was disqualified four months, fined $600.

Amanda Lesley Lucas, 36, from Ellen Grove, pleaded guilty to drink driving at Ipswich on December 10. Fined $200 and lost her licence one month.

Margaret Mable McGahan, 26, from North Booval, pleaded guilty to driving under the influence at Bundamba on January 20. Fined $1200, she was disqualified 12 months.

Nathan Lee Mitchell, 36, from Bundamba, pleaded guilty to drink driving at Bundamba on December 8. Mitchell was fined $500 and disqualified two months.

Daniel Edward Ross, 41, from North Ipswich, pleaded guilty to drug driving at Ipswich on October 16, 2018. Fined $350, his licence was disqualified one month.

Nicole Louise Dovey-Kerr, 31, from Springfield Lakes, was fined $400 and disqualified two months when she pleaded guilty to an offence on December 26.

Shaun Patrick Flanagan, 41, from One Mile, pleaded guilty to an offence on December 19, 2018 at West Ipswich. Flanagan was disqualified three months, jailed three months, with parole eligibility from April 6.

Lachlan Lewis McKay, 32, from Silkstone, pleaded guilty to an offence in Bundamba on October 22. Disqualified three months and fined $200.

Benjamin John Vlug, 29, from Goodna, pleaded guilty to an offence at Goodna on November 30. Vlug was fined $800 and disqualified three months.

Bryant Mitchell Yates, 43, from Augustine Heights, was fined $300 and disqualified one month when he pleaded guilty to an offence at Redbank on December 5, 2018.

Christopher Duncan Adams, 23, from One Mile, pleaded guilty to drug driving when unlicensed at One Mile on December 19, 2018. Fined $200 and disqualified three months.

Glenn Bradley Carlyle, 34, from Redbank Plains, didn't have such a great Australia Day when caught drink driving. He pleaded guilty to drink driving at Goodna on January 26 and fined $800, disqualified eight months.

Adam Charles Dewley, 22, from Wanora, pleaded guilty to drug driving at North Ipswich on December 27. He lost his licence for one month and fined $200.

Alen Djuric, 39, from Southport, pleaded guilty to drug driving, and driving without an Interlock device fitted, at Goodna on October 28, 2018. Fined $650, his licence was disqualified three months.

Matthew John Kalaja, 24, from Inala, pleaded guilty to drug driving on a Learner/Provisional licence at Redbank Plains on October 25, 2018. Kalaja was fined $750 and lost his licence for three months.

Sheryl Corteena Long, 42, from Bundamba, was disqualified six months and fined $1000 when she pleaded guilty to drug driving when on a Learner/Provisional licence at Bundamba on November 8.

Michael-Paul James O'Neill, 22, from Riverview, pleaded guilty to drink driving at Rockville on January 16. He was fined $200 and disqualified two months.

Three cups of Vodka got one Ipswich teenage driver into legal strife when she was stopped by police at an RBT. Maree Waters, 19, from Bundamba, tested positive and had an alcohol reading of 0.89. And Ipswich Magistrates Court was also told Waters did not have a driver's licence.

Waters pleaded guilty to drink driving at New Chum on February 16; and being a driver who never held a licence. The court was told she had been driving a friend's car at the time and was from a family of 11 children. Magistrate Donna MacCallum fined Waters $550 and disqualified her from driving for three months on each offence.

Taikehu Sydney Paul had a not-so Merry Christmas when he was caught drink driving on the big day. Paul, 32, from Brookwater, pleaded guilty to drink driving on December 25 at Eden Station Drive in Springfield. "Can you be lenient with my licence loss," Paul asked. He said he ran a company that employed 30 people and if he lost his licence for too long this would impact on the business. Prosecutor Sgt Brad Dick said Paul was intercepted at 5.40pm driving a Mitsubishi ute, saying he'd had "a few drinks, Heineken stubbies for Christmas Day". "Says he was taking the kids to get money to help him clean the house," said Sgt Dick. Paul was fined $300 and disqualified one month.