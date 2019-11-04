Names of 19 drink and drug drivers who faced court

A DRIVER who had a few beers after a stressful time with a neck injury and been caught drink driving, was told taking such a punt was not worth it when he went before a magistrate.

Brett William Court, 44, from Basin Pocket, pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to drink driving (0.061) at Karrabin on September 9. He told police he had been drinking cans of XXXX Gold that afternoon and driving home to Basin Pocket.

"It's been a very trying few months. I had a broken neck," the father of four said.

Court said the loss of licence would likely affect his business which has five employees.

Magistrate David Shepherd noted he had a prior but dated offence. "Clearly taking the punt isn't worth it," Mr Shepherd said. Court was fined $350 and disqualified for one month.

Jarren Sutton Shapcott, 28, from Leichhardt, fined $600 and licence disqualified six months when he pleaded guilty to drug driving on an L/P licence in Camira on July 23.

Kylie-Anne Kelly, 38, from Redbank Plains, was fined $350 and disqualified for one month when she pleaded guilty to drug driving in Collingwood Park on July 11.

Kelly Jean Ali, 35, from Redbank Plains, pleaded guilty to drug driving on July 30 in Collingwood Park after police intercepted her driving a blue Ford hatch. She was fined $350 and disqualified for one month. She tested positive to methylamphetamine.

Shaun Neville Kershaw, 36, from Redbank Plains, was fined $700 and disqualified for two months when he pleaded guilty to drink driving at Blackstone on July 5.

Keith Gregory Blewonski, 36, from Goodna, pleaded guilty to drink driving at Redbank on August 30. He was disqualified for two months and fined $350.

Anthony William Osbourne, 27, from Minden, was fined $600 and disqualified for six months when he pleaded guilty to drug driving in Queen Street on August 1.

Erin Rachelle Bennett, 25, from Bellbird Park, was fined $400 and disqualified for three months when she pleaded guilty to drug driving on a L/P licence at Bellbird Park on July 20.

Yashwantu Peddineni, 25, from Coopers Plains, was fined $800 for two charges of drink driving, and driving when licence suspended at Redbank and Booval on June 9. Their licence was disqualified for two-and-a-half years.

Telefoni Sagapolutele, 22, from Redbank Plains, was fined $600 and disqualified for nine months when he pleaded guilty to drink driving and driving when unlicensed (demerits) at Redbank Plains on August 31.

Glenn Trevor Statham, 64, from North Ipswich, pleaded guilty to drink driving at Ipswich on August 29. He was disqualified for one month and fined $200.

Brock Micheal Asher, 20, from Springfield, was fined $350 and disqualified for three months when he pleaded guilty to drug driving while on an L/P licence in Gailes on September 28.

Paige Elizabeth Louise Edwards, 24, from Riverview, was fined $500 and disqualified for three months when she pleaded guilty to drug driving when on an L/P licence at Riverview on August 9.

David Noel Vincent Harvey, 55, from Allora, pleaded guilty to drug driving at Redbank Plains on August 14. He was fined $300 and lost his licence for one month.

Karl William Lazarus, 29, from Redbank Plains, pleaded guilty to drug driving in Redbank Plains on May 23. He was fined $350 and disqualified for one month.

John Douglas Winley, 56, from Barellan Point, was fined $200 and disqualified for one month when he pleaded guilty to drink driving in Ipswich on August 29.

Brett Sydney Nicholas, 45, from Camira, pleaded guilty to drug driving (methamphetamine) at Collingwood Park on July 30. He was fined $350 and disqualified for three months.

Matthew Alexander Murray, 37, from Hoya, pleaded guilty to drink driving at Flinders View on July 31. He was fined $250, and disqualified for one month.

Nicholas Sheather, 51, from Leichhardt, pleaded guilty to drink driving (0.063) when on a probationary-licence; and with no interlock device fitted at Wulkuraka on August 30. He was fined $500 and disqualified for four months.