Names of 18 Ipswich motorists caught drink and drug driving

Connor David Heidke, 20, from Atkinsons Dam lost his licence for two years, and for three months, when he pleaded guilty to drug driving, and driving when disqualified at Carrara on January 11.

Shaun Dale Johansen, 20, from Camira, pleaded guilty to drink driving at Springfield on March 16. He was fined $650 and licence disqualified five months.

Christopher Lee Roy Smith, 42, from Bundamba, pleaded guilty to drink driving at Silkstone on March 15. Disqualified four months and fined $650.

Trilby Florence Carlo, 21, from Strathpine, pleaded guilty to drink driving when on a Learner permit at Blacksoil on November 10, 2018. The court heard she had an alcohol reading of 0.040. A Learner driver must have zero alcohol in their system. Disqualified three months and fined $400.

Racheal Mary Ewart, 35, from Camira, pleaded guilty to drink driving (0.147) when on a Learner permit. Police said her car was intercepted at Gailes just after midnight on March 30. Fined $450 and disqualified five months.

Arne Valdermar Ehrnholm, 45, from Redbank Plains, was fined $350 and lost his licence one month when he pleaded guilty to drink driving at Redbank Plains on February 20.

Rory Kendall Funch, 32, from Tingalpa, pleaded guilty to drug driving at Peaks Crossing on February 18. Disqualified two months and fined $350.

Justin Tekoha Harris, 38, from Bundamba, pleaded guilty to drink driving at Purga on March 2; and driving unlicensed. Fined $350 and disqualified two months.

Jessica Annette Robinson, 28, from Crestmead, was disqualified three months and fined $350 when she pleaded guilty drug driving on a leaner/Provisional licence at Redbank on December 22, 2018.

Dan Rogers, 49, from Eastern Heights, pleaded guilty to drink driving at Booval on February 27. Rogers lost his licence five months and fined $650.

Kyle Richard Cockerell, 21, from Dundas, pleaded guilty to drink driving at Glamorgan Vale on February 22. Fined $350 and licence disqualified one month.

Filemu Matau, 50, from Redbank Plains, was fined $1000 and lost his licence nine months when he pleaded guilty to drink driving at Redbank Plains on February 17.

Nadia Daly, 40, from Eastern Heights, pleaded guilty to drug driving on a Provisional/Learner licence at Walloon on November 7, 2018. Fined $350 and disqualified three months.

Nikki-Lee Fullarton, 25, from North Ipswich, was licence disqualified for one month after pleading guilty to drug driving at Churchill on February 24.

Brandon William Pearn, 26, from Redbank Plains, pleaded guilty to two counts of drug driving when on a Learner/Provisional licence at Chambers Flats on December 20, 2018, and at Goodna on January 25.

Fined $600 with two licence disqualifications of three months and four months.

Pasesa Zinck, 21, from Collingwood Park, was fined $750 and disqualified five months after pleading guilty to drink driving at Bellbird Park on March 2; and not complying with a condition of a Learning permit.

Shane Leslie Bergroth, 25, from Augustine Heights, pleaded guilty to drink driving at Springfield on February 13. Fined $400 and disqualified one month.

John Daniel Daly, 37, from North Booval, was fined $1000 and disqualified six months when he pleaded guilty to drink driving at North Booval on December 1, 2018.