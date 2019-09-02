Names of 15 drink drivers who faced court

BUSTED twice in the month of May behind the wheel driving when drugs were in his system, errant driver Joshua Busby has been off-roaded for two years.

Joshua Mark Busby, 26, an unemployed meat worker, pleaded guilty to driving when the drug cannabis was in his saliva/blood on May 6; driving when the drug methylamphetamine was in his system on May 23; and driving when licence suspended on May 27. His lawyer told the court he began to use cannabis for depression and this had snowballed. Magistrate Kurt Fowler fined Busby $1000 and disqualified his licence one month on each of the drug drive charges. And disqualified two years (mandatory) for driving when suspended. Mr Fowler noted that his licence was also demerit points suspended until February 2020.

Brenda Lee Richardson, 42, from Booval, pleaded guilty to drug driving in North Maclean on May 8. Disqualified one month and fined $400.

Andrew Micheal Jones, 42, from Leichhardt, pleaded guilty to drug driving when on a learner/provisional licence at Brassall on May 14. Fined $500 and disqualified three months.

Raymond John Phillips, 61, from Bundamba, pleaded guilty to drink driving at Blackstone on June 30. Fined $350 and disqualified one month.

Carissa Lee Sharp, 31, from Brassall, was fined $1200 and lost her licence seven months when she pleaded guilty to driving UIL in Goodna on July 14.

Benjamin Jacob Summers, 37, from Brassall, pleaded guilty to two separate drug drive offences when on a learner/provisional licence - at Newtown on February 5 and Tarragindi on May 3. He also pleaded to other matters and sentenced to a probation order with his licence disqualified for six months.

Tyson Alexander Beckett-Brown, 21, from Leichhardt, pleaded guilty to drink driving when unlicensed (demerit points), at Grandchester on July 6. Disqualified six months and fined $750.

Peter John Sandercock, 36, from Pimpama, fined $1500 and disqualified 12 months when he pleaded guilty to driving UIL at Wivenhoe Pocket on July 13.

Chloe Leigh Schipanski, 20, from Karalee, pleaded guilty to drink driving at Chuwar on July 27. Fined $400 and licence disqualified one month.

Van Quyen Nguyen, 24, from Forest Lake, pleaded guilty to drink driving when unlicensed at Dinmore on July 12. Fined $900 and his licence disqualified nine months.

Bronwyn Linda Western, 31, from Springfield, pleaded guilty to driving UIL at Springfield Central on June 6. Fined $800 and lost her licence six months.

Jason Warwick, 47, from Redbank Plains, was fined $700 and disqualified five months when he pleaded guilty to drink driving at Redbank Plains on July 16.

Justine Joy Mary Donoghue, 28, from North Ipswich, pleaded guilty to drug driving at North Ipswich on May 31. Disqualified two months and fined $400.

Francine Henry, 40, from Eastern Heights, pleaded guilty to drug driving when licence suspended at Ipswich on February 5. Disqualified four months and fined $650.

Jai Travis Jones, 21, from Collingwood Park, fined $350 and disqualified three months when he pleaded guilty to drink driving at Collingwood Park on July 20.