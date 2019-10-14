Names of 14 drink drivers who faced court in Ipswich

ANYWHERE ANYTIME: Police can hold RBTs any day of the week, at any time.

ANYWHERE ANYTIME: Police can hold RBTs any day of the week, at any time. Warren Lynam

A DRUG driver was so pleased at the result of his Ipswich court appearance that he profusely let the magistrate know of his happiness, saying "thank you. I love your work maa'm". The driver, Geoffrey Smith, cheerfully left the courtroom with a big smile on his face after losing his licence for the minimum penalty.

Geoffrey Glen Smith, 33, from Toowoomba, pleaded guilty to drug driving in Toowoomba on June 12. He tested positive to having driven while cannabis was in his system. "I'm hoping basically that you will be lenient to me. I made a stupid decision," Smith told magistrate Donna MacCallum. Representing himself in Ipswich Magistrates Court, Smith said he was seeking a disqualification of no more than a month as he'd just taken holidays from his work. Ms MacCallum said he had no priors for similar offences. She fined him $300, and disqualified Smith's licence for the minimum one month. "Thank you. I love your work maa'm, I do," said an obviously quite happy Smith as he completed his matter and left the courtroom beaming.

Simon Daryl Toms, 44, from Mudgeeraba, pleaded guilty to drink driving at Dinmore on July 21. Fined $650, licence disqualified 10 months.

David Ronald Edward Bennet, 49, from Brassall, fined $550 and lost his licence for two months when he pleaded guilty to drink driving in Redbank Plains on August 18.

Troy David Butler, 43, from Newtown, licence disqualified six months and fined $800 when he pleaded guilty to drink driving when unlicensed at Kingaroy on June 30.

Michael Steven Robinson, 55, from Booval, licence disqualified three months when he pleaded guilty to drug driving when unlicensed at Booval on June 11.

Neil David Vincent, 41, from Forestdale, fined $850 and disqualified six months when he pleaded guilty to drink driving when on an L/P licence in Goodna on August 17.

Matthew Paul Elliot, 26, from Forest Lake, pleaded guilty to drink driving in Goodna on August 16. Fined $650 and licence disqualified three months.

Ashley Neil McGonagle, 51, from Gailes, pleaded guilty to drink driving in Goodna on August 30, and driving unlicensed. Prosecutor, Senior Constable Carl Spargo, said McGonagle had been court disqualified but after serving out his time did not get an interlock device fitted to his car that would allow him to drive, McGonagle telling police he could not afford it. When intercepted McGonagle said he'd been drinking XXXX Gold. His alcohol reading was 0.053. When asked by magistrate Donna MacCallum if he had anything to say, McGonagle replied "there is no excuse for stupidity". He was fined $450 and disqualified from driving for three months.

Mitchell Wayne Torrisi Hutchin, 24, from Redbank Plains, fined $750 and lost his licence six months when he pleaded guilty to drug driving on an L/P licence, and failing to provide a breath specimen at Redbank Plains on July 22.

Benjamin James Conway, 44, from Leichhardt, fined $650 and licence disqualified one month when he pleaded guilty to drug driving at Yamanto on July 19.

Joel Micheal Steven Patestos, 30, from Redbank Plains, pleaded guilty to drug driving in Augustine Heights on June 28. Disqualified one month and fined $350.

Mathew James Brown, 26, from Redbank Plains, pleaded guilty to two charges of drug driving - in Redbank Plains on May 16, and in Gailes on July 26. Fined a total $1000 and disqualified two months.

Angela Heit, 58, from Redbank Plains, fined $300 and licence disqualified one month when she pleaded guilty to drink driving in Redbank Plains on August 8.

Victor Phillip John Gibbons, 71, from Thagoona, was fined $400 and his licence disqualified three months when he pleaded guilty to drink driving at Thagoona on August 20.