Names of 13 Ipswich motorists caught drunk and drug driving

A MALE driver showed no remorse when found drunk at the wheel of his silver Nissan.

Police found 60-year-old Malcolm Campbell had an alcohol level of .154 when tested at 10pm.

Prosecutor Senior Constable Narelle Krushka said Campbell seem unfazed when asking about drink driving.

"He said he didn't care about driving when intoxicated," Sen-Constable Krushka said.

Malcolm John Campbell, 60, from East Ipswich, pleaded guilty to driving under the influence (.154) at Collingwood Park on November 24.

Defence lawyer Richard Zande said that it had been a very long time since Campbell had found himself on the wrong side of the drink-driving laws.

Mr Zande said he did not stick by the comment that he made at the time.

Mr Zande said he was a very hard-working excavator driver.

He would now have to be driven to work sites without a licence.

Magistrate David Shepherd accepted Campbell's comment that bad judgment following excessive alcohol led him to driver.

Campbell was fined $1100 and lost his licence for nine months.

Ryan Matthew Craigen, 27, from Lowood, was disqualified for three months and fined $350 when he pleaded guilty to drug driving when on a learner/provisional licence at Brassall on November 2.

Andrew Mervyn Gwilliams, 30, from Ipswich, pleaded guilty to drug driving when on a learner/provisional licence at Silkstone on October 28. He was fined $650.

Jeremy Andrew Hamley, 25, from Riverview, pleaded guilty to drug driving at Silkstone when on a learner/provisional licence on October 23. He was disqualified one month.

Rodney Mark Jones, 48, from Brassall, pleaded guilty to drug driving at West Ipswich on August 23 and fined $350.

He lost his licence for one month.

Ali Konjo Kalolo, 38, from Redbank Plains, pleaded guilty to drink driving when on a learner/provisional licence at Redbank Plains on November 19.

Kalolo was disqualified three months and fined $500.

Kane Phillip Matkovich, 38, from Goodna, pleaded guilty to drug driving at Bundamba on October 6 and fined $550.

His licence was disqualified two months.

John Robert Mollica, 72, from Moores Pocket, was fined $800 and lost his licence for five months when he pleaded guilty to drink driving at Karalee on October 28.

Brendon Ricky Lee MacDonald, 25, from North Booval, pleaded guilty to drug driving at Brassall on November 2.

He was fined $300 and was disqualified for three months.

Moa Carruthers, 51, from Redbank Plains, pleaded guilty to drink driving at Redbank Plains on October 14. Disqualified for six months, Carruthers was fined $350.

And issued a Restricted licence for work only.

Libu Joseph, 32, from Deebing Heights lost his licence three months and fined $450 when he pleaded guilty to drink driving at Swanbank on November 26.

Daniel Stanley Mac Nellie, 37, from Flagstone, was fined $350 and disqualified for one month when he pleaded guilty to drug driving at Boonah on August 15.

Shane Paul MacDonald, 47, from Redbank Plains, pleaded guilty to drink driving at Redbank Plains on December 9. He lost his licence for six months and was also fined $850.