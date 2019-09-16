IN COURT: Full names of 91 people in Ipswich court today

EVERY effort has been made to comply with non-publication (suppression) orders or statutory provisions prohibiting publication that may apply to this information.

The onus remains on any person using this information or material from court files to ensure that the intended use of that information or material does not breach any such order or provision.

Important note: For matters not appearing on the list or to seek assistance, please contact the Ipswich registry on 07 3470 7300.

Anderson, Rebecca Sandra, Miss 1 9:00AM

Arme, Tyrone-Jordan James 1 9:00AM

Baker, Shane Raymond, Mr 1 9:00AM

Bandyatuyaga, Vriduck 1 9:00AM

Barrett, David Ernest, Mr 1 9:00AM

Barrington-Smith, Ryan Walter 1 9:00AM

Bishop, Jamie Allen, Mr 1 9:00AM

Bottle- Riddell, Jordan Jacob 1 9:00AM

Bowen, Kaleb 1 9:00AM

Brown, Mathew James 1 9:00AM

Cavanagh, David Wayne, Mr 1 9:00AM

Cobby, Regina Julie 1 9:00AM

Cochrane, Patrick James 1 9:00AM

Croswell, Ashka Barry 1 9:00AM

Cubby, Tyrone James 1 9:00AM

Dadd, Jonathan Michael 1 9:00AM

Davey, Tara Lorraine, Miss 1 9:00AM

Davidson, Shirelle Gaylene 1 9:00AM

Davis, Jared Anthony 1 9:00AM

Davis, Robert Wayne 1 9:00AM

Dawson, David John 1 9:00AM

Fagan, Stephen 1 9:00AM

Filipo, Cameron Vili, Mr 1 9:00AM

Gay, Maryanne Joyce 1 9:00AM

Gillies, Christine Estelle, Miss 1 9:00AM

Goodsell, Steven John 1 9:00AM

Gould, Toby Jon 1 9:00AM

Handover, Jamie Amelia 1 9:00AM

Hannover, Cameron John Thomas 1 9:00AM

Hannover, Cameron John Thomas 1 8:30AM

Hardiker, Troy James 1 9:00AM

Hartley, Nadia 1 9:00AM

Harvey, Robert Guy 1 9:00AM

Hayne, Samantha Gay 1 9:00AM

Hedley, Gabrielle Kate 1 9:00AM

Hegarty, Rebecca Elizabeth Anne, Ms 1 8:30AM

Heit, Angela 1 9:00AM

Hess, Anthony Charles 1 9:00AM

Hill, Richard Vincent 1 9:00AM

Hitchcock, April Leeanne, Miss 1 8:30AM

Hockey, Nicole Mae 1 9:00AM

Hutchison, Jake William, Mr 1 9:00AM

Jamieson, Katie-Sherie 1 9:00AM

Kristensen, Chantelle Rebecca 1 9:00AM

Langwe, James Fabian, Mr 1 9:00AM

Leschke, Jamie Donald, Mr 1 9:00AM

Locke, Adin Arthur Hugh 1 9:00AM

Malesala, Baby Junior 1 9:00AM

Manning, Tanaya Ann 1 9:00AM

Martin, Aaron James Dean 1 9:00AM

Mckenzie, Robert John, Mr 1 9:00AM

Miller, Shereea Anne 1 9:00AM

Moore, Dennis Lesley, Mr 1 9:00AM

Murray, Hayden Anthony 1 9:00AM

Nelson, Mark Allan, Mr 1 9:00AM

Nocente, Wendy Ella, Mrs 1 9:00AM

Palmer, John Collin Thomas, Mr 1 9:00AM

Paton, Matthew James 1 9:00AM

Rayner, Lea Anne 1 9:00AM

Rees, Melinda Anne 1 9:00AM

Robinson, Kayialee Janalia 1 9:00AM

Sadler, Shane Nelson, Mr 1 9:00AM

Singh, Adrian Raynishvarn 1 9:00AM

Smith, Michaeljon Geoffrey, Mr 1 9:00AM

Smith, Russell James, Mr 1 9:00AM

Smith, Russell James, Mr 1 8:30AM

Stallan, Adrian Joseph 1 9:00AM

Stephen, Kaio Thomas, Mr 1 9:00AM

Strachan, Daniel Joseph 1 9:00AM

Summers, Vance Everard 1 9:00AM

Summers, Vance Everard, Mr 1 9:00AM

Tang, Joyce Poj M, Ms 1 9:00AM

Tata, Sheldon Rua Tane 1 9:00AM

Totasi, Fofoaivaoese, Ms 1 9:00AM

Trace, Alex James 1 9:00AM

Vollmerhause, Teneik Grace 1 9:00AM

Wallis, Raul Jorden 1 9:00AM

West, Leroy James 1 9:00AM

Williams, Deanne Maree, Miss 1 9:00AM

Williams, Geoffrey Robert 1 9:00AM

Willis, Gary Allen 1 9:00AM