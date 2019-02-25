Names of 26 Ipswich motorists caught drink and drug driving

IT was a bad way to end 2018 for two Ipswich drivers, Graham Ford and Ken McGaffin, who in separate offences were both caught drink driving with only a few hours of the old year left.

And for driver Joshua Paea it was not such a bright start to 2019 when he was charged with drink driving and driving unlicensed on January 1.

Graham Alexander Ford, 55, from Bellbird Park, pleaded guilty to drink driving (0.98) at Bellbird Park on December 31. Fined $500, he lost his licence for six weeks.

Kenneth Wayne McGaffin, 38, from Brassall, was fined $300 and lost his licence one month when he pleaded guilty to drink driving at North Ipswich on December 31.

Joshua Poitule Paea, 29, from Brendale, pleaded guilty to drink driving when unlicensed at Redbank Plains on January 1. Paea was disqualified three months and fined $600.

Lotu Finau, 21, from Waterford, was fined $1500 and disqualified three months for drink driving, and driving when unlicensed, at Ipswich on November 6, 2016.

Drew Graham Tinworth, 31, from Flinders View, was fined $600 and disqualified three months when he pleaded guilty to drink driving while on a provisional/learner licence at Dinmore on December 27.

Ian Robert Turner, 38, from Karalee, pleaded guilty to drug driving on December 11. He lost his licence for one month and fined $350.

Alison Michele Waters, 46, from Redbank Plains, was disqualified for one month and fined $350 when she pleaded guilty to drug driving at Redbank on December 9.

Shardon Myles Forsyth Wilson, 23, from Hillcrest, is off the road one month and fined $300 after pleading guilty to drug driving (marijuana) at Redbank Plains on December 7.

Michael Kevin Pallister, 32, from Leichhardt, pleaded guilty to drink driving at Leichhardt on December 26. Fined $350, his licence was disqualified one month.

Blake Kevin Lister, 30, from North Ipswich, lost his licence for six months and fined $600 when he pleaded guilty to drink driving (0.128) at Flinders View on January 13.

Corey Scott Milsom, 31, from Vernor, pleaded guilty to drink driving when on a learner/provisional licence at One Mile on January 6. Fined $150, he is off the road for three months.

Fiona Sarah Muhling, 41, from Eastern Heights, pleaded guilty to drug driving at Ipswich on June 4, 2018. Fined $350, she lost her licence for one month.

Kamahni May Robinson, 28, from Riverview, was fined $600 and disqualified from driving one month after pleading guilty to drug driving at Churchill on May 22, 2018.

Dwayne Mathew Watkins, 42, from Petrie, pleaded guilty to drug driving at Esk on November 10 when on a learner/provisional licence. He lost his licence for three months and was fined $400.

Dylan Paul Dixon, 19, from Brassall, pleaded guilty to drink driving at Ipswich on December 14. Fined $300, he lost his licence for three months.

Andrew Dale Fechner, 25, from North Ipswich, was fined $700 and his licence disqualified four months when he pleaded guilty to drink driving at Redbank on December 20. His car was involved in a crash and he pleaded guilty to failing to comply with duties of a driver.

Richy Katato, 20, from Booval, pleaded guilty to drink driving at Gatton on December 15. Katato was disqualified for two months and fined $400.

Jamie-Lee Louise Finn, 28, from Macgregor, pleaded guilty to drug driving on a Learner/Provisional licence at Redbank Plains on August 31. She lost her licence for six months and fined $900.

Nicky Laauli, 29, from Redbank Plains, pleaded guilty to drink driving when on a Learner/Provisional licence at Augustine Heights on January 10. Fined $600, Laauli's licence was taken for three months.

Adam Steven Rosendell, 32, from Marburg, pleaded guilty to driving under the influence of liquor at Haigslea on December 30. Rosendell lost his licence for nine months and fined $1000.

Thomas Harold Lane, 48, from Bellbird Park, pleaded guilty to drink driving at Goodna on January 11. Lane was fined $350 and disqualified one month.

Christie Lee Nolan, 34, from Bellbird Park, was fined $500 and lost her licence for three months when she pleaded guilty to drug driving at Redbank Plains on October 23.

Tina Ann Orlando, 48, from Raceview, pleaded guilty to drug driving at Riverview on August 8, 2018. Orlando was disqualified one month and fined $600.

Brooke Tenille Radcliffe, 27, from Marburg, was disqualified from driving 12 months and placed on a nine-month Probation Order when she pleaded guilty to driving under the influence of liquor; and driving when licence suspended at Applethorpe on September 29.

Cain Andrew Taylor, 30, from Silkstone, pleaded guilty to drink driving at Silkstone on January 15. Fined $350 and disqualified for one month.

Travis Albert Turner, 36, from Redbank Plains, pleaded guilty to drug driving at Redbank Plains on July 13, 2018. Fined $800 and disqualified for one month.