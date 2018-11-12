Names of 25 convicted Ipswich drink and drug drivers

JUST a dumb mistake is how Kevin Carlyle, charged when caught drink driving on a Sunday afternoon described his error of judgment when he went before Ipswich Magistrates Court. His alcohol reading of 0.149 was nearly three times the legal limit.



Kevin Craig Carlyle, 44, from Redbank Plains, pleaded guilty to drink driving (0.149) at Redbank Plains on October 14. Prosecutor Sergeant Brad Dick said police intercepted him driving a white Toyota ute at 5pm, Carlyle saying he'd been drinking four beers. Sgt Dick said Carlyle was fined $1200 for a previous drink drive offence within the past five years. The offence precludes him from getting a restricted work licence. "It's just a dumb mistake," Carlyle said when asked by magistrate Donna MacCallum if he had anything to say. He was fined $500 and disqualified four months. "Don't be tempted to drive," Ms MacCallum warned.



Allan Mark Alloway, 53, from Flinders View, pleaded guilty to drug driving at Flinders View on February 6 when on a provisional licence. He was disqualified three months and fined $500.



Trent Michael Austin, 30, from Crestmead, pleaded guilty to drug driving and fined $600, his licence disqualified one month.



Matthew Kenneth Bierton, 40, from Leichhardt, pleaded guilty to drug driving at North Ipswich on August 17. He lost his licence two months and fined $850.



Jean Benoit Bukuru, 40, from Redbank Plains, pleaded guilty to drink driving at Goodna on September 24. Fined $350 and disqualified one month.



Zion Isaiah Kai, 19, from Redbank Plains, pleaded guilty to drink driving at Bellbird Park on August 24; and being a Learner driver failed to comply with conditions of licence. Fined $800 and disqualified six months.



Kevin Francis Reilly, 48, from Raceview, was fined $1000 and disqualified 13 months after he pleaded guilty to drink driving on a Provisional licence at North Ipswich on July 27, and driving unlicensed.



Drayton Fletcher Blair, 19, from Coalfalls, pleaded guilty to dink driving at Riverview on October 6. His licence was disqualified three months and fined $800.



Jack Richard Hall, 20, from Wulkuraka, pleaded guilty to failing to provide a breath specimen for analysis at One Mile on March 20, driving without a licence authority, and an unrelated offence. He received a probation order.



Christopher James Newman, 34, from Darra, pleaded guilty to drug driving at Goodna on June 6 and to other unrelated offences. He was sentenced to a probation order.



Nathaniel Kisione Peni Thompson, 23, from Park Ridge, pleaded guilty to drink driving (.069) when on a provisional licence at Redbank on October 13. Prosecutor Sgt Brad Dick said police intercepted the silver Mercedes Benz he was driving at 7.30pm on Brisbane Road. He said Thompson told officers he was over the limit as he'd been drinking a six pack of beer. He had an alcohol reading of 0.069. (P-plate and Learner drivers must be nil alcohol). Fined $300, he was disqualified three months.



Andrew John JR-Fifth Campbell, 20, from Springfield Lakes, pleaded guilty to drink driving (0.095) on August 26. Police intercepted his car at 2am. Campbell, on a New Zealand licence, had an alcohol level of 0.095. He was fined $400 and disqualified three months.



Brian Ronald Battisson, 33, from Dugandan, pleaded guilty to drug driving (methylamphetamine) at Boonah on August 6; driving unlicensed when SPER suspended; and contravening a police direction. Prosecutor Sgt Brad Dick said Battisson was driving a Holden Commodore with no registration plates. Its registration was cancelled in June 2004, the driver telling police he was on his way to get a roadworthy done. Then on August 24 he was intercepted riding a 50cc Yamaha outside the Boonah police station, the rider saying it was daughter's and while pushing it he'd had to jump on it when it began to get away from him. Battisson told the court that when ice was detected in his system it had been two months after he smoked the drug. Magistrate Donna MacCallum fined him $500 and disqualified his licence four months.



Nathan John Rosser, 36, from Hamilton NSW, pleaded guilty to driving under the influence of alcohol (0.189) at Karalee on August 29. Prosecutor, senior const Narelle Krushka said police intercepted his car at 10.30 and he tested positive with a reading of .189. "I caught the train today," Rosser told the court. "I was at the petrol station (when police spoke to him). I just made a big mistake, I'm sorry." Rosser said he'd moved here from Orange and was a hotel bar supervisor. The loss of licence meant two-hour daily train travel to work. Magistrate Melanie Ho said it was a "significant" reading, fining him $1200, his licence disqualified six months.



Tania Louise Bokan, 43, from East Brisbane, pleaded guilty to drug driving (methylamphetamine) on the Cunningham Highway at Purga on June 24. The disability pensioner was fined $550 and disqualified four months.



Koen Lewis Bates, 47, from Redbank Plains, pleaded guilty to drink driving on September 26 at Redbank Plains. Bates was fined $350 and disqualified three months.



Christopher Peter Blake, 38, from Stapylton, was fined $400 and lost his licence for four months when he pleaded guilty to drink driving at Springfield Central on September 4.



Limbie Larryza Kelegai, 29, from North Ipswich, pleaded guilty to drink driving at Bowen Hills on June 8. Fined $650 and disqualified eight months he received a restricted licence for work only.



Nadine Megan Etscheid, 30, from Raceview, pleaded guilty to drug driving on August 16 at Newtown. Fined $300 and disqualified two months she received a restricted licence for work only.



Andrea Lorraine Moore, 35, from Churchill, was disqualified two months and fined $350 when she pleaded guilty to drug driving at Ipswich on August 21. Moore was issued a restricted work licence.



Andrew Bernard Perry, 54, from Redbank Plains, pleaded guilty to driving under the influence at Redbank Plains on October 6. Perry lost his licence for seven months and fined $750.



Justin Robert Rapihana Hammond, 23, from Camira, was fined $400 and disqualified four months when he pleaded guilty to drug driving at Camira on September 2; and driving when SPER suspended.



Doulton Alexander Hawkey, 23, from Goodna, pleaded guilty to drug driving at Redbank on July 22. Fined $600, he lost his licence one month.



Kayla Narelle Hurst, 29, from Raceview, was disqualified three months and fined $400 when she pleaded guilty to drug driving at Eastern Heights on June 27.



Mitchell Wayne Hutchin, 23, from Redbank Plains, was fined $300 and disqualified three months when he pleaded guilty to drug driving (methamphetamine and cannabis) while on a provisional licence at Redbank on August 22.



Dion Mark French, 53, from Booval, pleaded guilty to being in charge of a vehicle when under the influence of alcohol (.207). The forklift driver told the court he had been waiting in his car for a friend and "I decided to have a few drinks. I'd lost my job the day before". He told magistrate Melanie Ho that he'd been struggling with an alcohol problem for many years but for the first time was seeking help. Ms Ho said he had a prior offence in 2016. Fined $2000, his licence was disqualified 12 months.

