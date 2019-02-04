Names of 21 Ipswich motorists caught drunk and drug driving

TAMMIE Lee Coburn, 28, from North Booval, was fined $350, her licence disqualified three months, when she pleaded guilty to drug driving at Coalfalls on September 14, 2018.

Dylan Richard Peter Joyce, 25, from Redbank Plains, pleaded guilty to drug driving at Redbank Plains on October 23. Joyce lost his licence for three months and fined $650.

Zachary Richard Laszuk, 29, from Lowood, pleaded guilty to drink driving at Minden on December 13, and other offences. He was fined $300.

Patrick Jeffrey O'Neill, 24, from Redbank, was disqualified four months and fined $650 for a Christmas Day offence. He pleaded guilty to drink driving at Redbank on December 25 and was fined $650 and disqualified four months.

Georgina Charlotte Chester, 32, from Camira, was disqualified two months and fined $500 when she pleaded guilty to drug driving at Springfield on September 23.

Shontell Christy-Leigh Dent, 31, from Goodna, is off the road one month and was fined $350 when she pleaded guilty to drug driving at Jamboree Heights on August 10, 2018.

Drew Michael Hagenbach-White, 20, from Bellbird Park, pleaded guilty to drug driving (cannabis) when on a Provisional licence at Camira on November 15. Disqualified for three months, he was fined $500.

Hung Van Vo, 36, from Oxley, pleaded guilty to drink driving at Willowbank on November 14. Fined $600, he lost his licence for five months.

Kane Lewis Mortensen, 28, from Goodna, was disqualified three months and fined $500 when he pleaded guilty to drink driving at Goodna on November 19. He was issued a restricted licence for work only.

Leon Russell O'Brien, 39, from Goodna, pleaded guilty to drink driving (.035) when on a learner licence (must be zero) at 1pm on December 21 at East Ipswich. Fined $350, his licence disqualified for four months.

Chibuike Edwin Okoro, 25, from Bellbird Park, lost his licence for five months and fined $750 when he pleaded guilty to being in charge of a motor vehicle when over the alcohol limit at Bellbird Park on September 3. Okoro was issued a restricted work licence.

David Brian Parfrement, 57, a butcher from Goodna, pleaded guilty to drink driving (.053) at Bellbird Park on November 6 when police intercepted the black Holden he was driving. The dad of six was fined $300 and lost his licence one month.

Troy John Paxton, 37, from Redbank Plains, was disqualified one month and fined $350 when he pleaded guilty to drug driving on Redbank Plains Road on October 17.

Justice Jane Louise Rahurahu, 23, from Redbank Plains, was fined $350 and disqualified one month when she pleaded guilty to drug driving at Redbank Plains on October 24.

Madison Jacoba Vergunst, 22, from New Beith, pleaded guilty to drink driving at Springfield Central on November 11. Fined $350 and disqualified one month. She was issued a Restricted work licence.

Sulu Naoia, 26, from Beenleigh, pleaded guilty to drink driving at Redbank Plains on December 22. He was fined $650 and disqualified five months.

Matthew Paul Trevorrow, 45, from Nundah, was fined $350 and disqualified for one month when he pleaded guilty to drink driving at Karalee on December 6.

Rodney Graham Thomas, 55, from Bellbird Park, pleaded guilty to drug driving at Goodna on October 11. Fined $350, his licence was disqualified one month.

Leone Tuilawa, 36, from Newtown, was fined $1200 when he pleaded guilty to driving under the influence at Newtown on December 23. And his licence disqualified 12 months.

Jordan Tyler Doyle-Kohncke, 22, from Moorooka, was disqualified three months and fined $200 when he pleaded guilty to drug driving while on a provisional/learner licence at Ipswich on July 16, 2018.

Naotalatogipau Ete, 31, from Camira had a bad start to the year when he lost his licence for four months when caught drink driving on New Year's Day. Ete pleaded guilty to drink driving at Redbank Plains on January 1. He was fined $500.