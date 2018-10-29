Names of 18 Ipswich people caught drink and drug driving

EVERY Monday the QT publishes the names of drink and drug drivers who have appeared in Ipswich Magistrates Court over the past week.

Aloysius Kavanagh, 60, from Springfield Lakes, pleaded guilty to drink driving (.054) at Springfield Lakes on September 23 at 4.15pm. When stopped by RBT police, Kavanagh said he drank two ciders at the tavern. The magistrate said it appeared to be an error of judgment and fined him $300 and disqualified him for one month.



Joel Levy Torrington, 31, from Raceview was fined $500 and lost his licence for three months after pleading guilty to drug driving at Lowood on August 24 when not licensed. He was fined $522 for driving an uninsured vehicle.



Joshua Andrew Trapp, 26, from Kingaroy, pleaded guilty to drug driving at Fernvale on August 12. Trapp was disqualified for eight months and fined $900.



Patrik Martic, 23, from Goodna pleaded guilty to drink driving (.145) at Parklands on September 8. He was not eligible for a special work licence as he had a prior disqualification within five years. And the court heard his job was at risk. "You know you can't be on the road driving with that much alcohol on board," Magistrate Virginia Sturgess told Martic. "It's quite a significant reading and you say you have no recollection as to why you got into the car and drove." Martic was fined $$750 and disqualified four months - his licence suspended on the day of the offence.



Todd James Patterson, 35, from Charlwood, pleaded guilty to drug driving (cannabis) at Kalbar on August 20. "He says he was smoking cannabis two nights previously," said prosecutor senior constable Dan Swanson. "It only has to be detected in your system," said magistrate Virginia Sturgess. She noted that he was not usually a driver who got into trouble. He was fined $250 and lost his licence one month.



Peter Francis Frazer, 37, from Collingwood Park, was fined $350 and lost his licence for a month when he pleaded guilty to drug driving at Collingwood Park on August 20.



Stephen Vernon Oates, 43, from Ipswich, pleaded guilty to drug driving at Leichhardt on June 24. He received a four-month good behaviour bond and was disqualified a month.



Kyle Radziejowski, 23, from Redbank Plains, pleaded guilty to drug driving at Redbank Plains on August 22 when on a learner/provisional licence. Fined $350, his licence was disqualified three months.



Bernard William Bryson, 35, from Raceview was disqualified seven months and fined $850 after pleading guilty to drink driving at Redbank Plains on August 18.



Cheok Wong Foo, 31, from Calamvale, pleaded guilty to drug driving at Thagoona on September 9. Fined $350 and disqualified one month.



Erik Leigh Thorne, 36, from Marburg, was disqualified one month and fined $350 after pleading guilty to drug driving at North Ipswich on June 16.



Russell David Woodrow, 36, from East Ipswich, was fined $350 with his licence disqualified for a month, after pleading guilty to drug driving at Blackbutt on July 18.



Rebecca Kerri-Ann Langford, 37, from Blackstone pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to drug driving at Leichhardt on June 28. She was fined $400 and her licence was disqualified for three months.



Kulpreet Singh, 37, from Redbank Plains pleaded guilty to driving under the influence at Redbank Plains on September 24; and failing to comply with the duties of a driver involved in a crash.



He was fined $1100 and his licence disqualified nine months.



Satinder Singh, 33, from Redbank Plains,pleaded guilty to drink driving on September 29 at Redbank Plains when on a learner/probationary licence or unlicensed. Fined $900, he lost his licence for three months.



Bryana Chance Rangi- Vaseos, 19, from Gailes, was fined $2000 and disqualified 2½ years after pleading guilty to drug driving; and driving when disqualified by court order on Brisbane Rd at Bundamba on August 13.



Michael James Alberts, 37, from Leichhardt pleaded guilty to drug driving when on a learner/provisional licence at Roseneath on July 29. Alberts was disqualified four months and fined $250.



Timothy Michael MacMahon, 47, from Capalaba pleaded guilty to driving under the influence at Willowbank on September 6.



He was fined $1200 and disqualified 12 months.



Joshua Lee Scanlon, 20, from North Ipswich was fined $250 and lost his licence for three months after he pleaded guilty to drug driving when on a provisional/learner licence at Brisbane Airport on August 1.

