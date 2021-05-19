Menu
They are charged with the murder of Fraser Coast personal trainer Mark Carson. Here’s how their first court hearing unfolded.
News

Tears and tension as couple accused of murder faces court

Carlie Walker
19th May 2021 11:00 AM | Updated: 12:32 PM
Six weeks after Pacific Haven personal trainer Mark Carson was found dead in his home, the couple charged with his murder has faced court for the first time.

Toni Leanne Peacock, Mr Carson's 40-year-old former partner, and her new partner, Cooper Lindsay Millard, 42, were arrested on Tuesday.

The families of Mr Carson and both accused filled the gallery in Maryborough Magistrates Court on Wednesday, making for a tense atmosphere. 

Ms Peacock, who appeared via video link, shed tears and was visibly distressed - at one point screaming 'no' after learning she was not eligible to apply for bail and would remain in custody until the next court date in July. 

Alleged murder victim Mark Carson.
Alleged murder victim Mark Carson.

The same news had just been delivered to Mr Cooper, who with nails painted black, rested his head in his hands and listened as it was explained to him that only the supreme court, where the murder charge would ultimately be dealt with, could hear a bail application.

No new details were read out about the alleged offending.

Police will allege the couple attended Mr Carson's home on the morning of April 3 and an altercation took place.

Officers were called to the scene and found Mr Carson deceased.

The accused couple is due back in court on July 5.

 

Originally published as NAMED: Tears, tension as couple accused of murder faces court

Fraser Coast Chronicle

