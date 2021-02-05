NAMED & SHAMED: Lockyer’s recent drug drivers on our road

Multiple drug drivers have been busted on Lockyer Valley roads since January 1 (file image).

From driving on back roads to major highways, multiple drug drivers have appeared in Gatton Magistrates Court for their offences.

Here’s five drug drivers who appeared in the Gatton Magistrates Court since January.

Christopher James Rayner

A Lockyer Valley man claimed he “drilled his thumb out” after hitting it with a hammer and used meth to numb the pain, the Gatton court heard.

Christopher James Rayner pleaded guilty to driving while a drug was in his system in the Gatton Magistrates Court on Monday January 4, after he was busted by police in October.

Police prosecutor senior constable Narelle Lowe said Rayner was intercepted driving along Eastern Drive, Gatton, where he was asked to conduct a roadside drug test.

Rayner’s traffic and criminal history was tendered to the court.

He was fined $500 and a conviction was recorded.

Michael Adam Tanusoski

A solicitor has argued in court that because his client had “no recollection” of excessively speeding on the Warrego Highway, it reduced his criminality.

Michael Adam Tanusoski pleaded guilty to two offences in the Gatton Magistrates Court on January 25, 2021.

The two charges were disobeying the speed limit and driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol, after Tanusoski was intercepted by police on the Warrego Highway at Plainland, travelling 114 km/hr in an 80km/h zone.

Tanusoski was fined $1500 for the offences and disqualified him from driving for six months.

Convictions were recorded.

Jonathan Sherbrooke Willis

Busted on November 5 at Grantham, Jonathan Willis was driving on Gatton-Helidon road when police pulled him up.

Police prosecutor senior constable Narelle Lowe told Gatton Magistrates Court on Monday, January 18, that Willis produced a positive roadside drug test, and was taken to the police station for further testing.

Willis pleaded guilty to one charge of drug driving.

He was fined $1000 and disqualified from driving for six months.

Dylan Scott Rose

After losing his job during the coronavirus pandemic, Dylan Rose said he turned to cannabis to cope with depression, Gatton Magistrates Court heard.

Representing himself in court, he pleaded guilty to one charge of drug driving.

He was fined $1000, disqualified from driving for six months and a conviction was recorded.

Ben Kevin Morrison

A Lockyer Valley driver on a provisional licence has been busted drug driving by police.

Ben Kevin Morrison fronted the Gatton Magistrates Court on February 1, and represented himself for one charge of drug driving.

Morrison initially wanted his case adjourned but decided to proceed and plead guilty to the charge.

Magistrate Damien Carroll charged Morrison $300 and ordered him to pay the fine within six months.

He was disqualified from driving for three months.

A conviction was recorded.