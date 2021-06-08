Dog is unrecognisable after appalling neglect

Shocking before and after photos reveal the extent of a Staffordshire Bull Terrier’s suffering after her owners failed to treat a severe skin disease.

Neglected to suffer with a painful skin condition for months, a severely swollen and scabbed Staffordshire Bull Terrier named Dolly was rescued from a Nanango property, leaving her owners with a lot to answer for in court.

Presenting to Kingaroy Magistrates Court, Lisa Radford, 33, pleaded guilty to breaching her duty of care to Dolly at her Nanango property in March.

Co-defendant Clint Buckland, 42, entered a written plea of guilty and was dealt with by the court in his absence.

Radford and Buckland, who co-owned the two-year-old Staffy were forced to surrender her to a council officer on April 16 last year after they failed to have her treated for severe mange and an eye infection.

"Dolly" the English Staffordshire Bull Terrier. Photo/RSPCA.

Appearing on behalf on the RSPCA, solicitor Sophie Taylor said Dolly was taken to an RSPCA veterinarian, who diagnosed her with Demodicosis (mange), causing severe crusting, itchiness, alopecia, excoriation, and scabbing of the entire body.

"The examining vet noted that it was obvious Dolly was in pain and discomfort from her skin condition, and that she'd been in this condition for several months," Ms Taylor said.

"The defendants were aware of her condition and made some attempts to assist, but did not provide Dolly with the care she required."

"Owning a pet is a privilege, not a right."

Ms Taylor said while Radford and Buckland's financial situation may go some way toward explaining how Dolly ended up in this condition, it did not discharge them from the duty of care they owe her.

By July last year, Dolly had made a full recovery and was able to be adopted.

"Dolly" the English Staffordshire Bull Terrier. Photo/RSPCA.

Representing herself, Ms Radford said at the time a broken arm had put her out of work and Buckland was on Centrelink, so they could not afford to take Dolly to the vet.

"We were struggling to pay rent and could only afford to get her shampoos," Radford said.

"Clint finally got work and two days before he got paid the council came and picked her up, and said if I didn't sign her over I would get charged."

Dolly made a full recovery and was able to be adopted.. Photo/RSPCA.

Magistrate Andrew Sinclair fined Buckland and Radford $1000 each and ordered them to pay $402.05 compensation for Dolly's vet costs, $250 in legal costs, and the cost of the complaint and summons of $103.60, which were all referred to SPER.

"Pets can be very expensive, especially when things go wrong," he said.

Magistrate Sinclair also made a prohibition order, preventing Buckland and Radford from adopting a new pet without RSPCA approval.

No convictions were recorded.

