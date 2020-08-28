Menu
Dundowran man Chic Simpson will need surgery after an alleged road rage attack.
News

NAMED: Man accused of beating Bay grandfather

Jessica Cook
28th Aug 2020 3:30 AM | Updated: 5:25 AM
A DUNDOWRAN man accused of unleashing "fists of fury" on a local grandfather during an alleged road rage incident has faced court.

Barry John Mcnamee was charged with serious assault of someone over 60 years old after he allegedly beat local identity Chic Simpson at traffic lights earlier this month.

Mr Simpson was left with injuries so severe he required surgery.

The case was adjourned until September 24 for a mention.

Mr Mcnamee remains on bail and his appearance will be required.

assault fccourt fccrime road rage
