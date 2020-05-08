Named: Ipswich’s worst pet owners

OVERALL, Ipswich is a pet loving city, but like every city, there are some people who do the wrong thing.

Here are some of Ipswich's worst pet owners who have been up before the courts in recent years.

In every case, they got caught out, and the RSPCA took care of any animals found, often finding them new homes.

From the infamous Cat Tosser of Brassall to the greyhound baiting scandal that put an entire industry on hold, these people were all charged for not treating animals the right way.

Cat tosser busted by Snapchat

WHEN Ipswich man Samuel Conroy threw his mate's mum's black cat over a fence, the video of the cat mid-flight and Conroy laughing didn't impress authorities nor Ipswich residents.

Nineteen-year-old Conroy was tracked down by the RSPCA to Brassall and he was charged with committing one count of animal cruelty.The subsequent public humiliation and fallout from the cruel and stupid act led to a very apologetic Conroy, 19, pleading guilty in an Ipswich court.

Samuel Conroy faces the media after being sentenced for animal cruelty.

Illegal animals at home

In 2018 a man was fined $1500 for illegally keeping a boa constrictor, Burmese python and leopard gecko in his home.

Ipswich Magistrates Court heard Biosecurity Queensland and RSPCA officers seized the three exotic non-native reptiles during a raid on a Goodna home.

The maximum penalty is a fine of $130,550.

The Leopard gecko seized in a raid on a Goodna house

Poor excuse for care

FINANCIAL hardship was the reason one woman failed to feed and care for her a pert, and Ipswich court heard.

In an RSPCA prosecution, Lowood woman Alexandria Carroll, 25, pleaded guilty to breaching her duty of care to animals by failing to provide for two dogs named Rosie and Girly. The mother had surrendered her pets after the RSPCA found they were being underfed and neglected.

Mrs Carroll was ordered to complete 120 hours of unpaid community service work. A conviction not recorded.

Disgusting conditions

A MAGISTRATE described the living conditions as squalid where an Ipswich man subjected his pets to after he viewed disturbing photos in an RSPCA prosecution case before an Ipswich court.

RSPCA officers found decomposing kittens, maggots, a kitten skull, and malnourished dogs suffering with skin ailments at the home of Ipswich father-of-four Anthony Pettiford and his former partner.

Anthony James Pettiford, 49, from Raceview, pleaded guilty to eight charges under the Animal Care and Protection Act.

Anthony Pettiford faced Ipswich Magistrates Court on animal cruelty charges on March 10, 2020.



Live baiting costs trainer

A THAGOONA greyhound owner and breeder narrowly escaped jail in 2016 after being charged with a host of offences stemming from the live baiting scandal which rocked the Greyhound industry.

Julie Elizabeth Edmondson, 65, pleaded guilty in Ipswich District Court to three counts of animal cruelty and one count of serious animal cruelty.

She also pleaded guilty to making a false declaration after she provided signed documents asserting she had not participated in live baiting activities.

