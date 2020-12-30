Menu
Ipswich Police Station and Courthouse. Photo: David Nielsen / The Queensland Times
Crime

NAMED: Everyone due to front Ipswich court today

Ebony Graveur
, ebony.graveur@gattonstar.com.au
30th Dec 2020 7:47 AM
EACH day, the Queensland Times publishes a full list of those due to appear in Ipswich courts. Here is a list of those required to face court today, December 30, 2020.

Every effort has been made to comply with non-publication (suppression) orders or statutory

provisions prohibiting publication that may apply to this information.

The onus remains on any person using this information or material from court files to ensure that the intended use of that information or material does not breach any such order or provision.

For matters not appearing on the list or to seek assistance, contact the Ipswich registry on 07 3470 7300.

Broome, Shaquille

Cavies, Matthew Simeon

Olive, David Anthony

Turnbull, Nathan Wayne, Mr

