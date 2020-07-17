NAMED: Drunk drivers endangering lives on Lockyer roads

A number of drink and drug drivers have been caught behind the wheel in Laidley and Gatton.

ANOTHER week in Gatton Magistrates Court means another round of drink drivers facing Gatton Magistrates Court.

Though some offenders are just above the legal limit, others gave readings of more than four times higher than legal.

Others still have histories betraying a blatant disregard for the safety of road users.

Here are five individuals who appeared in court this week for drug or drink driving offences.

Daryl Kevin Comerford

Daryl Comerford was caught drink driving on April 16 at 5.13pm.

He was pulled over on Campbell St, Laidley and, after initially refusing to provide a specimen of breath for a RBT, was found to have a blood-alcohol concentration of 0.152.

He pleaded guilty to driving under the influence and two other charges.

He was fined $1200 and disqualified from driving for six months.

A conviction was recorded.

Kemu Mell Anis

Kemu Anis was caught drink driving on February 15 and again on February 29.

For the first offence, he was pulled over at 1.30am while driving on William St, Gatton where he was found to have a blood-alcohol concentration of 0.125.

Two weeks later, he was pulled over on Fox St, Booval, after another driver reported his driving to police.

Anis was found to have a blood-alcohol concentration of 0.229.

He pleaded guilty to drink driving and driving under the influence and to a third charge.

He was fined $2500 and was disqualified from driving for more than three years.

A conviction was recorded.

Joshua Stephen Rhodes

Joshua Rhodes was caught drink driving on March 28 at 2.40pm.

He was driving on the Warrego Highway, Gatton, when he was pulled over for a random breath test.

The results confirmed Rhodes had a blood-alcohol concentration of 0.178.

Rhodes pleaded guilty to driving under the influence.

He was fined $1000 and disqualified from driving for six months.

A conviction was not recorded.

Kristie Mae Cowap

Kristie Cowap was caught driving with traces of drugs in her system on April 21 at 10.28am.

She was driving on Railway Street, Laidley, at the time and tested positive to a drug test, which showed traces of meth and marijuana in her system.

She pleaded guilty to drug driving and one other charge.

She was fined $500 and disqualified from driving for three months.

A conviction was recorded.

Gavin Edward Cole

Gavin Cole was caught driving with traces of drugs in his system on October 24, 2019.

At 10.30am, Cole was driving on Orton St, Laidley when he was pulled over for a random drug test.

He failed the test, which showed he had traces of meth in his system.

Cole pleaded guilty to drug driving and another charge.

He was served a year of probation and disqualified from driving for four months.

A conviction was recorded.

