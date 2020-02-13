NAMED: The drug dealers and users of Ipswich

Ipswich man Aidan Pascoe has been jailed for stabbing a stranger on a train after first insulting him by calling him a pedophile.

FROM being busted with more than a $1 million worth of marijuana picked up from a McDonald's restaurant to smuggling drugs into prison through a love letter, here are 13 times Ipswich drug users and dealers came undone.

Peeping cops spot pot over backyard fence

John Bell from Rosewood, leaves Ipswich Court Friday, November 15, 2019. Ross Irby

TAKING a peep over a backyard fence police spotted what looked to be a few cannabis plants growing in pots.

But by the time they knocked on the door with a search warrant the pots were empty - the suspect plants saving vanished into thin air.

Rosewood homeowner John Bell told the officers he had no plants before letting them in to check.

Magistrate Brian Kucks said it boiled down to Bell loaning out a bit of his garden bed to someone else to do something and the person used his water and hose to produce cannabis.

Bell was convicted and fined $600.

Read the full story here.

Bailed drug dealer calls man pedophile before stabbing him

A COMMUTER was called a pedophile then stabbed twice in a terrifying train assault that has landed his attacker in jail.

Aidan Eden Pascoe, 30, of Ipswich was sentenced to two years' jail in Brisbane District Court after pleading guilty to wounding the man on board an Ipswich line train on January 4 last year.

Police caught a bloodied and bruised Pascoe, with a small black folding knife, and the co-offender later that day in Brisbane CBD.

Pascoe had also had periods of homelessness, was battling a drug addiction and had two young children, the court heard.

Judge Rosengren said Pascoe's criminal history was "littered" with offences of dishonesty, wilful damage, drug-related offending and robberies.

Read the full story here.

Man robbed, bashed and car rammed when a drug deal went sour

ANGERED by a drug deal gone wrong, Hayley Brown was involved in the vicious assault of a man whom she blamed for her misfortune.

An Ipswich court heard the Gatton woman stolen from the man, damaged his car and also helped another person detain and bash the victim unconscious.

Brown was also charged with drug driving; possession of a taser; unlawful possession of a weapon; shortening a firearm; not having the authority to possess ammunition; and receiving tainted property.

In April 2017, Brown was sentenced by the Supreme Court to three years jail with immediate parole for trafficking ice.

Read the full story here.

Drugs and wads of cash found in bookcase

Travis Elliott-Bond, 25, leaves Ipswich Magistrates Court after admitting to drug offences. Ross Irby

AN IPSWICH court heard how a man stored more than $2000 in drugs in a bookcase.

Senior Sergeant Brad Dick this week told the court police found three plastic bags of marijuana during a search at the home of Travis Elliott-Bond.

Ipswich Magistrates Court heard another shelf held a box containing $3905 in cash, with more drugs and drug utensils found elsewhere in the bookcase.

Travis James Elliott-Bond, 25, from Silkstone, pleaded guilty to two charges of possessing dangerous drugs on April 11; possession of drug utensils that had been used; possession of property used in a drug offence; possession of property (Australian currency) suspected of being the proceeds of an offence under the Drugs Misuse Act; and failing to appear at court.

Read the full story here.

'Clueless' Vietnamese driver busted with $1.6M in marijuana

A search of the vehicle resulted in the discovery of more than 250kg of cannabis. QPS

AN IPSWICH court heard how a man drove his empty van to a McDonald's restaurant for a meeting that would result in him taking off with more than $1million worth of drugs.

But the ill-fated marijuana exchange came undone when the man was pulled over for a random breath test on the way home, and police caught a whiff of the product.

In total, the rental van held nearly 250kg of marijuana, with the Crown case against the driver listing its street value at $1.6 million.

The driver, Cuong Van Phan, 28, from Redbank Plains pleaded guilty to having possession of more than 500g of the Schedule 2 dangerous drug marijuana (quantity exceeding Schedule 3) at Minden on March 11.

Read the full story here.

Mother's downward spiral triggered by drug use

IT was early morning when police spotted a car parked at a Goodna service station.

A group of people were inside and a police hunch to search a woman's handbag paid off when ice and marijuana was found.

An Ipswich court heard police went to a blue Holden Commodore parked at the service station with its engine idling and spoke to its occupants.

A female passenger, Wendy Ella Nocente, 40, from Gailes, pleaded guilty to two drug related charges.

Read the full story here.

Man unlocks door for police to find 'mystery' drugs

'NEVER seen them before,' he said.

An adamant Adrian Stallan told police he'd never seen the drugs and drug utensils including a pink water pipe officers found in his locked bedroom.

But to enter his bedroom Stallan unlocked the pin code of a padlock on his door for the police officers to go inside.

Adrian Joseph Stallan, 55, from Goodna, pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to possession of dangerous drugs at Goodna on July 11; possessing anything for use in the commission of a crime on May 31 and July 11; two counts of being in possession of property ($1040 in Australian currency) suspected of being the proceeds of a drug offence; two counts of possession of drug utensils in May and July ; receiving tainted property - a mobile phone on May 31; and possession of a weapon - a taser.

Read the full story here.

Father's drug deals done out of 'need, not greed'

A DRUG seller's self-confession provided the incriminating evidence used in a Crown case to convict him.

The Ipswich court heard the financially struggling dad on a disability support pension had serious health issues and conducted street-level crimes to provide for his three adult and teenage sons.

He was not a drug user and had survived a double lung transplant.

Shane Michael Hegedus, 47, from Goodna, pleaded guilty in Ipswich District Court to trafficking in dangerous drugs (marijuana) between February-May 2018; possession of dangerous drugs; possession of anything used in a crime; and possession of property used in drug offences.

Read the full story here.

Caught sneaking drugs into prison

JAIL staff smelled a rat when they inspected a letter sent from a woman to her inmate lover.

An Ipswich court heard their suspicions were confirmed, when opioid was found hidden inside the note.

The prisoner, Darryl Wayne Silcock, boasted of making $500 by selling drugs to other prisoners at Wacol, Ipswich District Court was told.

His former lover and a mum of six Rikki Maree English, 32, pleaded guilty to aggravated supply of a dangerous drug at a correctional facility on September 25, 2017.

Read the full story here.

'White House' witnesses disappear as trafficker goes down

Keith Patrick Doyle, 55, from Camira, leaves Ipswich Magistrates Court. Ross Irby

TEENS frequented an Ipswich home dubbed "The White House" to score marijuana, with one youth even trading his mum's rings.

The drug amounts were small and carried out on a casual basis with people who hung out socially at the Camira house of drugs trafficker Keith Doyle, an Ipswich District Court heard.

Two key witnesses in the case disappeared, apparently after going into hiding.

Crown prosecutor Farook Anoozer said Doyle was pleading guilty even though authorities failed to locate the witnesses.

Judge Horneman-Wren said it was concerning Doyle supplied drugs to young people aged 16 and 17.

He noted that when police raided the house, they found 138g of marijuana , some methylamphetamine and some capsules of MDMA.

Read the full story here.

30-year life of crime but crook still fails to brief lawyer

IPSWICH crook Wayne Dale Peterson has a drug-related crime history spanning three decades so he knows his way around a court room.

However, the convicted methamphetamine and buprenorphine dealer forgot to ask his lawyer to appeal his latest sentence.

Peterson was sentenced to four years in prison in September 2018 after pleading guilty to trafficking in dangerous drugs.

Police busted him selling ice and the pain killer buprenorphine over 12 days in July of 2017.

Officers discovered 209 messages on his mobile phone indicating at least 34 transactions with his customers.

Read the full story here.

Ice deal before school drop off

Geoffrey Francis.

ICE dealer and tattoo artist Geoffrey Francis was contacted before dawn by a dad desperately wanting methylamphetamine delivered before the morning school run.

An appalled Ipswich Judge Alexander Horneman-Wren said that this need so early in the morning was sadly indicative of why the community was so against drugs.

In the Crown prosecution case, senior legal officer Cecelia Bernardin said police had his Gatton home under surveillance and intercepted his car on the driveway at 7.15am.

His mobile phone was forensically examined and held text messages from the day before and very early that morning.

It was from a Laidley man, and a dad, who wrote - "Hey bro how much longer I'm ready for a nap. I only got 200 on me bro got rest @ home".

Geoffrey Russell Francis, 35, from Gatton, appeared in the dock of Ipswich District Court and pleaded guilty to three Crown charges.

Read the full story here.

Covert police sting snares Ipswich dealer

Graham Bowen leaves Ipswich Magistrate's Court after he admitted to selling the drug ice. Ross Irby

BUGGED phone calls snared an Ipswich man who was calling a suspected drug dealer about ice.

Two of the calls involved methylamphetamine deals worth nearly $5000.

Graham John Bowen, 46, from Booval, pleaded guilty to three counts of unlawfully supplying the Schedule 1 drug methylamphetamine (ice) at Booval on March 28, March 29, and March 30, 2018.

In the Crown case Ipswich District Court heard that, in September 2017, police started a covert operation to target the trafficking of methylamphetamine in the Ipswich region.

Read the full story here.