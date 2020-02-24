NAMED: Coast man caught with hundreds of child porn images

A Yeppoon man was found with hundreds of child porn images and videos on his laptop computer.

A Yeppoon man was found with hundreds of child porn images and videos on his laptop computer.

A YEPPOON man caught with hundreds of child porn images and videos on his computer will not serve jail time unless he reoffends.

Alexander John Doig, 45, pleaded guilty in the District Court at Rockhampton last week to accessing, possessing and distributing child exploitation material.

The offences took place over a six-year period from 2012.

The court heard that Doig had worked most recently in the aged care and disability sectors, but because of his offending he would lose his job.

Doig came to the attention of authorities in 2014 after a search warrant was executed at another person's house at Surfers Paradise.

During that search, police seized a mobile phone.

In later analysis of the phone they found text and messenger exchanges which ultimately led them to Doig.

In July, 2018, police executed a search warrant at Doig's residence and they found a laptop which contained 272 child porn images and 309 videos.

The images included real and animated content while the videos contained an "overwhelming majority" of real content.

After being arrested, Doig made admissions to receiving, downloading and exchanging pictures and movies via Facebook messenger and the Kik application.

The court heard that Doig had experienced a functional upbringing and was educated to Year 12.

He had been employed for most of his adult life.

It heard that Doig was a shy person who'd had limited relationships.

When his principal relationship of 10 years broke down after his partner's miscarriage, Doig suffered significant depression which was exacerbated by a workplace injury.

He increased his alcohol intake, used illicit substances, and engaged in "significant socialising online" during that period of emotional instability.

The court was told the isolation in those circumstances contributed to Doig's offending.

A psychologist assessed that Doig most likely suffered from an adjustment disorder with mixed emotional features including anxiety, depression and behavioural changes.

Judge Michael Burnett said Doig's offending was not a victimless crime.

"On the whole, the images that you see involve real children," he said.

"Distributing this material, as you did, simply creates a market - a vile market - for recreation of this horrendous material and the exploitation that's associated with it."

Doig was sentenced to 18 months' jail, wholly suspended for three years.

He was also placed on probation and recognisance orders, partly aimed at assisting him with rehabilitation.