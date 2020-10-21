NAMED AND SHAMED: Lockyer drunk drivers face court

FROM just breaching the limit to more than four times over the legal limit, here’s the drivers who have been busted drink driving on our roads.

Matthew Colin Harch

Police intercepted Harch driving in Gatton on October 1, where he later recorded a roadside breath test result of 0.90.

He appeared in court for one charge of driving over the general alcohol limit, but not over the middle limit.

In Gatton Magistrates Court on October 19, Harch was convicted and fined $500 and disqualified from driving for two months.

Mike Peter Dwyer

Appearing in court for driving over the general alcohol limit and driving a vehicle without a licence, Magistrate Howard Osborne heard that Dwyer’s licence had expired more than three months ago.

When police breath tested him, be blew a reading of 0.68 on August 1.

The 25-year-old Gatton man’s lawyer told the court Dwyer needed a licenced for work and that his work relied on him driving.

Dwyer pleaded guilty to the charges.

Dwyer was convicted and fined $200 for driving without a licenced.

He was convicted and fined $400 and disqualified from driving for three months for drunk driving.

Suwit Boskett

A self-confessed alcoholic has asked the court to put him on probation in a bid to rid his drinking problem after blowing four times the legal limit.

Suwit Boskett was breath tested as he drove into McDonald’s at College View on September 19, where he recorded a reading of .0276.

His lawyer told the Gatton Magistrates Court that Boskett had kept his drinking confidential, and that his mother had only found out he was an alcoholic after his last police encounter.

He pleaded guilty to driving to driving under the influence of alcohol.

Boskett was sentenced to a 12-month probation.

Mark James Lavery

A Lockyer Valley man with previous drunk driving records blew 0.073 when stopped by police in Laidley on July 11.

The court heard that Lavery was driving to visit a friend who shared an interest in racing cars, and that he was possibly dehydrated from doing work around the house that day.

He was convicted and fined $500, which was referred to SPER, and disqualified from driving for three months.

Nathan Noel Nelson

On May 2, police stopped Nelson’s car at Woodlands, where he blew a blood alcohol reading of 0.145.

The Gatton Magistrates Court on Monday, October 12, heard Nelson had a problem with alcohol and was previously employed at Stanbroke at Grantham.

Magistrate Peter Saggers said that Nelson, 27, of Placid Hills, put everyone at risk with his high reading.

“You won’t have proper control of the car at that reading,” he said.

Nelson had a similar offence more than five years ago.

He was convicted and fined $750, which was deferred to sper. He was also disqualified from driving for six months.

Kristie Lee Payne

Appearing for a string of drug-related charges, Payne, 38, of Laidley South, was also found to be driving over the middle alcohol limit when cops pulled her up on August 31.

Payne was driving on Rosewood-Laidley Road, when police stopped her for an RBT.

When taken to the Laidley Police Station, Payne blew a reading of 0.144.

For Payne’s mid-range drink driving charge, she was disqualified from holding a driver’s licence for 12 months.

A conviction was recorded

Michel Elizabeth Gannon

A single parent who made the decision to drink and drive became emotional in the Gatton Court on October 12.

Gannon was caught drink driving on Laidley-Rosewood Rd at Grandchester on August 28, with a reading of 0.126.

Gannon, 27, of Rosewood, told the court it had been an extremely life-changing event for her.

She pleaded guilty to the drink driving charge.

“I’m a single parent to a two-year-old boy, and I’m studying to be a teacher aid,” she said.

“I’m a type one diabetic, so I don’t drink frequently, it was the end of a relationship that day.”

She was convicted and fined $600 and disqualified from driving for four months.

Michael Anthony Lavers

Lavers was stopped by police on September 4 at Helidon, where he was later taken to the Gatton police Station.

At the station, he blew a BA reading of 0.068.

“I accept what I did, it’s not something I’ve been in the habit of doing regularly,” Lavers told the Gatton Magistrates Court on October 12.

He was convicted and fined $400, which was referred to SPER, and disqualified from driving for three months.

Nicholas Adam Graham

On October 12, Graham pleaded guilty to a drink driving charge, where he was busted at 0.065.

He told Magistrate Peter Saggers he knew he did the wrong thing.

“I own my own landscaping business. I know mate, I got the wife to drive now,” he said.

He was convicted and fined $400 and disqualified from driving for one month.

Nicholas Madiero Riera

Early on September 20, police stopped Madiero Riera for a breath test.

On October 12, the Gatton Magistrates Court heard that he was taken to the Gatton Police Station where be blew a reading of 0.087.

Madiero Riera said he was working as a farm hand and had almost finished his work in the Lockyer Valley.

He was convicted and fined $500 and disqualified from driving for two months.

Grant Andrew Norton

A drive to Woolworths after having a few beers at home was the wrong decision for a Lockyer Valley man.

Grant Andrew Norton appeared in Gatton Magistrates Court on Monday, September 21 for a decision he made to drive to Plainland Woolworths on September 1.

The court heard Norton was breath tested by police on Laidley-Plainland road, where he blew 0.070 and was taken to Laidley police station for further testing.

Given Norton’s “out-of-character” offence, magistrate Robert Tuura issued a $100 fine, and disqualified Norton for driving for a month.

Norton was issued a restricted licence for the disqualification period, restricting his driving between the hours of 5am and 7pm Monday to Friday for work.

A conviction was recorded

Daniel Dorado

Dorado pleaded guilty to drink driving in Gatton on August 28.

He blew a reading of 0.050 and apologised to the court, saying it had been a stressful year.

“Sometimes I don’t see anyone for days. My friend called me. I didn’t feel drunk and I just went there and needed to talk to someone,” he said.

“I know it’s my fault, I didn’t think properly.”

He was convicted and fined $400 and disqualified from driving for two months.