NAMED AND SHAMED: 22 Ipswich drink, drug drivers

HERE are just a few of the drink and drug drivers who have recently fronted Ipswich Magistrates Court.

Davor Borovac, 39, from Springfield, pleaded guilty to drug positive driving in Carole Park on January 17; and driving when unlicensed in Collingwood Park on August 2. Fined $600 and licence disqualified for nine months.

Leslie Allan Heilbronn, 32, from Bundamba, pleaded guilty to drug positive driving in Churchill on August 30. Fined $500 and licence disqualified for six months.

Crystal Jade Peterson, 28, from Collingwood Park, pleaded guilty to drug driving (methamphetamine) in Redbank on March 6. Licence disqualified for six months and fined $800.

Savarnah Danyell Stenstra, 22, from Leichhardt, pleaded guilty to drug positive driving when on a L/P licence in Redbank Plains and in Glamorgan on August 8 and July 24. Fined $600 and disqualified for six months.

Klaus Jurgen Bork, 54, from Boronia Heights, was fined $600 and disqualified for four months when he pleaded guilty to drug driving when on a Learner licence at Carole Park on November 13 last year.

Raymond James Strohfeld, 42, from Palmtree, pleaded guilty to drink driving at Lowood on September 6. Fined $350 and disqualified for one month.

Jesse Edward Alfred Willmot, 22, from Eastern Heights, disqualified for three months and fined $350 when he pleaded guilty to drug driving while on an L/P licence in Ipswich on August 20.

Jamal Jamal, 28, from Wulkuraka, pleaded guilty to drink driving in Brassall on September 1. Fined $300 and disqualified for one month.

Robert Scott Norford, 37, from Mount Tarampa, pleaded guilty to drink driving when on an L/P licence at Booval on September 6. Fined $200 and disqualified for three months.

Kristeen Pamela Paynter, 48, from Brassall, fined $400 and disqualified for four months when she pleaded guilty to drug positive driving, and driving unlicensed at Brassall on July 7.

Tohbi Rubin Sadler, 23, from Wishart, pleaded guilty to drink driving in Dinmore on September 29. Disqualified for two months and fined $450.

Anthony Charles Veivers, 30, from Leichhardt, fined $750 and lost his licence for six months when he pleaded guilty to drug driving and driving unlicensed at Karalee on March 8.

Frank Maino Fauid, 37, from Tivoli, pleaded guilty to drink driving when on a restricted licence at Tivoli on July 24. Disqualified for six months and fined $650.

Amandeep Kumar, 34, from Bundamba, pleaded guilty to drink driving at East Ipswich on August 22. Fined $650 and disqualified for eight months.

Saio Lemauga, 41, from Redbank Plains, fined $700 and licence disqualified for five months when he pleaded guilty to drink driving at Redbank Plains on August 23.

George Lockett, 28, from Chuwar, pleaded guilty to drink driving in Greenbank on August 15. Fined $750 and disqualified for 10 months.

Blair Christopher Mears, 34, from Leichhardt, fined $300 and licence disqualified for three months when he pleaded guilty to drug driving at Leichhardt on August 19.

Leanne Jean Nichols, 53, from Redbank Plains, fined $300 and licence disqualified for three months when she pleaded guilty to drug positive driving at Redbank Plains on August 23.

Clifford Colin O’Connor, 32, from Redbank Plains, fined $800 and disqualified for six months when he pleaded guilty to drug driving at Redbank Plains on July 25.

Lorynda Shereece Turner, 32, from Redbank Plains, pleaded guilty to drug driving when on an L/P licence at Collingwood Park on September 17. Fined $750 and licence lost for four months.

Jennifer Ann Beveridge, 43, from North Tivoli, pleaded guilty to drug driving at Laidley North on March 21. Fined $600 and disqualified for three months.

Nicolo Rocco Napoli, 28, from Palm Beach, pleaded guilty to driving UIL in Springfield Lakes on September 19. Fined $1200 and disqualified for 10 months.