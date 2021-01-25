NAMED AND SHAMED: 19 drink, drug drivers

A WOMAN caught driving with the illicit drug ice in her system,"freaked out" when stopped because she had never been in trouble with police before.

Ipswich Magistrates Court heard of the ute driver's emotional reaction when she appeared for sentencing.

The driver Aimee Leigh Booth, 28, from Redbank Plains, pleaded guilty to drug driving (methylamphetamine) on October 3, 2020; and obstructing police

Prosecutor, Senior Sergeant Rebecca McDonald told the court that police intercepted Booth driving a white Ford Ranger ute at 7pm outside a house.

She said Booth became quite emotional and began walking towards the door of a house.

When police tried to stop her she began yelling at them and pushed an officer away.

A saliva test proved positive to methylamphetamine.

Defence lawyer Christy Louden said Booth instructs that she "freaked out and became emotional" because she never had to deal with police before.

Booth instructs that she had not used the drug before the incident and immediately stopped.

Booth was fined $400 and her licence disqualified 1 month.

She had no history and no conviction was recorded.

Roger Harrold Guenther, 58, from Bellbird Park, was fined $750 and licence disqualified 4 months when he pleaded guilty to drink driving in Collingwood Park on November 10 last year.

Rebecca Lea Willmott, 30, from West Ipswich, pleaded guilty to drug positive driving when on an L/P licence in Woodend on August 4, 2020. Disqualified 3 months and fined $400.

Ben James Soley, 18, from Murwillumbah, pleaded guilty in Coolangatta Magistrates Court to drink driving when on an L/P licence at Moogerah on November 14, 2020. Fined $200 and disqualified 3 months.

Ishag Tomas Bayen, 29, from Goodna, pleaded guilty to drink driving in Redbank Plains on November 14, 2020. Fined $500 and disqualified 3 months.

Shane Gregory Bielby, 35, from Morayfield, was fined $500 and disqualified 3 months when he pleaded guilty to drug driving while on an L/P licence at North Ipswich on October 8 last year.

Amanda Tracey Cropper, 42, from Churchill, pleaded guilty to drug driving when on an L/P licence in Ipswich on October 8, 2020. Disqualified 3 months and fined $350.

Clinton Mark Reimers, 34, from Camira, pleaded guilty to driving UIL when unlicensed at Camira on December 3 last year. Fined $1500 and his licence disqualified 15 months.

Troy Benjamin Amiet, 46, from Alexandra Hills, fined $1000 and licence disqualified 6 months when he pleaded guilty to driving UIL in Basin Pocket on November 24, 2020.

Allison Maree Barrett, 28, from Bellbird Park, pleaded guilty to drink driving at Springfield on October 2 last year. Lost her licence for 1 month.

Samuel Climent Capdevila, 21, from Springfield Lakes, fined $300 and licence disqualified 3 months when he pleaded guilty to drug driving when on an L/P licence at Booval on October 14.

Kyle Mark Chivers, 28, from Minden, pleaded guilty to two charges of drug positive driving including an offence in Raceview on October 9, 2020. Licence disqualified 12 months and fined $1500.

Troy James Hardiker, 44, from Yamanto, pleaded guilty to drug driving at Brassall on October 10, 2020. Disqualified 3 months and fined $400.

Misi Aleni Lemalu, 61, from Redbank Plains, pleaded guilty to drink driving and contravene police direction at Redbank Plains on October 3 last year. Licence disqualified 4 months and fined $500.

Rose John Mabior, 26, from Collingwood Park, pleaded guilty to drink driving when unlicensed at Redbank Plains on November 11, 2020. Licence taken for 4 months and fined $500.

Justin David Piccini, 20, from Brookwater, was disqualified 1 month and fined $350 when he pleaded guilty to drug driving in Collingwood Park on October 15 last year.

Kimberley Louise Stewart, 32, from Gailes, pleaded guilty to drink driving at Gailes on November 14, 2020. Fined $400 and her licence disqualified 1 month.

Cameron Ian Wheeler, 26, from Harrisville, pleaded guilty to drug driving in Peak Crossing on October 24 last year. Fined $400 and lost his licence for 1 month.

Darren Robert Wilson, 48, from One Mile, pleaded guilty to drug driving at Ipswich on October 16, 2020. Fined $350 and licence disqualified 1 month.