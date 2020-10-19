NAMED AND SHAMED: 18 drink, drug drivers

IN the lead up to summer and with the easing of COVID health restrictions, more drink and drug positive drivers are coming before the Ipswich Magistrates Court.

And in recent weeks the below drivers have pleaded guilty to traffic offences.

Bianca Buchanan, 20, from Holmview, pleaded guilty to driving unlicensed and driving when drug positive at Yamanto on July 12.

She was fined $900 and her licence disqualified for seven months.

Joanne Lee Chamberlain, 46, from Oakey, pleaded guilty to drug driving in Wivenhoe Pocket on June 24.

She as disqualified for one month and fined $400.

Gerald Patrick Donnan, 29, from Redbank Plains, pleaded guilty to drug positive driving when on an L/P licence in Blackstone on June 30.

He was fined $600 and disqualified for four months.

Bradley James Furlong, 25, from Wulkuraka, was fined $350 and his licence disqualified for one month when he pleaded guilty to drink driving at Flinders View on August 8.

Dean William Moorfoot, 38, from Riverview, was fined $500 and disqualified for three months when he pleaded guilty to drug driving in Brassall on July 11.

Selina Gay Hicks, 32, from Eastern Heights, pleaded guilty to two charges of driving drug positive when on an L/P licence in Ipswich on June 5 and in Ipswich on May 27.

She was fined $750 and disqualified for six months.

Richard John Kingdom, 42, from Raceview, was fined $500 and lost his licence for three months when he pleaded guilty to drug driving at Amberley on June 20.

Michael Anthony Kinnane, 49, from Goodna, was fined $450 and disqualified for one month when he pleaded guilty to drug driving at Peak Crossing on June 28.

Caleb Rex James Reynolds, 22, from Riverview, was disqualified for three months and fined $350 when he pleaded guilty to drink driving in Swanbank on July 26.

Trenton George Cook, 34, from Anstead.

There was no evidence offered by police on driving UIL which was withdrawn in court. He pleaded guilty to obstructing police in Karana Downs on August 13. Fined $1500.

Nicholas Rodney Currell, 32, from Chuwar, pleaded guilty to drug driving at Chuwar on April 7. He was disqualified for three months and fined $600.

Maddison Victoria Deacon, 19, from South Ripley, was fined $600 and disqualified from driving for three months when she pleaded guilty to drink driving when not a licence holder at Blacksoil on August 23.

Benjamin Ian Nixon, 44, from Boonah, was fined $750 and his licence disqualified for three months when he pleaded guilty to drug driving at Boonah on June 24.

Benjamin John Kimber, 30, from Albany Creek, pleaded guilty to drug driving and drive when unlicensed in East Ipswich on May 2.

He as fined $400 and disqualified for three months.

Van Huy Nguyen, 26, from Redbank Plains, was fined $450 and lost his licence for three months when he pleaded guilty to drink driving in Redbank Plains on August 29.

Sandra Lee Paetai, 48, from Beenleigh, pleaded guilty to drink driving when not a license holder in Dinmore on August 29. She was disqualified for three months and fined $300.

Christian James Robinson, 20, from Redbank Plains, pleaded guilty to drug positive driving when on an L/P licence in Redbank Plains on July 8. He was fined $250 and disqualified for three months.

Timothy John Vogel, 40, from Springfield Lakes, pleaded guilty to being in charge of a motor vehicle when drug positive, and drug driving when on an L/P licence in Nundah on June 6. He was fined $500 and disqualified for six months.