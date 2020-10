NAMED AND SHAMED: 16 drunk, drug Ipswich drivers

The Ipswich Magistrates Court sees plenty of drink and drug positive drivers every week.

HERE are just a few of the drink and drug positive drivers who recently faced Ipswich Magistrates Court and pleaded guilty to traffic offences.

Jye Ethan Galletly, 20, from Deebing Heights, pleaded guilty to drink driving when on an L/P licence in Thagoona on July 20. Fined $500 and disqualified for three months.

Travis John Spencer, 37, from Kemps Creek in NSW, pleaded guilty to drug driving in Redbank Plains on May 24. Sentenced to a probation order and licence disqualified for one month.

Christine June Wernowski, 65, from Boonah, fined $500 and licence disqualified for one month when she pleaded guilty to drink driving in Boonah on August 21.

Ryan David Brown, 31, from Bundamba, pleaded guilty to drink driving at Blackstone on March 14. Fined $400 and lost his licence for one month.

Daniel Jonathon Craigen, 37, from North Ipswich, pleaded guilty to drink driving in Brassall on July 18. Disqualified for one month and fined $400.

Allan Henry Godwin, 59, from Ironbark, fined $400 and disqualified for one month when he pleaded guilty to drink driving in Karalee on July 31.

Jason Wade Graham, 39, from Brassall, fined $450 and licence disqualified for one month when he pleaded guilty to drink driving at Rosewood on May 15.

Robyn Georgia Hosken, 21, from Forestdale, pleaded guilty to drink driving at Gailes on August 2. Disqualified for one month and fined $350.

Rodney Mark Jones, 49, from Brassall, fined $700 and licence disqualified for six months when he pleaded guilty to two charges of driving when drug positive at Woodend on August 4, and in Yamanto on August 13.

Luke Daniel Mahoney, 20, from McDowall, pleaded guilty to drink driving (.074) in Cooloola (on Teewah Beach) on August 8. Fined $350 and disqualified for one month.

Elsie Ward, 23, from Kingston, fined $350 and licence disqualified for three months when she pleaded guilty to drug driving when on an L/P licence in Carole Park on July 24.

Ian Paul Davis, 64, from Redbank Plains, pleaded guilty to drink driving at Booval on July 18. Fined $500 and disqualified for one month.

Patrick William Edwards, 31, from Redbank Plains, fined $500 and licence disqualified for one month when he pleaded guilty to drug driving in Redbank Plains on July 9.

Arruda Janailton Keder, 32, from Bellbird Park, pleaded guilty to drug driving at Augustine Heights on July 30. Fined $500 and disqualified for one month.

Corey Liva Toma, 26, from Redbank Plains, pleaded guilty to drug driving in Springfield Central on July 24. Disqualified for one month and fined $350.

Peter Mark Watts, 59, from Camira, fined $500 and lost his licence for one month when he pleaded guilty to drink driving in Goodna on August 11.