NAMED AND SHAMED: 16 drink, drug drivers

The QT names those who front Ipswich Magistrates Court on drink and drug driving chargers.

AN IPSWICH magistrate had to explain to a driver who tested positive to the drug ice that although she may not have been under the influence, it was still an offence in Queensland to test positive to having an illicit drug in your system when driving.

Kylie-May May Kitchener, a mum of six from North Ipswich, pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to drug driving (methylamphetamine) when travelling along King Edward Parade on November 23 last year.

The drug was detected in her saliva.

She also had three relevant convictions in the last five years.

“When I was picked up I wasn’t under the influence. I’ve got six kids,” Kitchener said.

But magistrate Virginia Sturgess told her the offence relates only to testing positive to the drug being in her system.

“If you need your licence then you can’t afford to use drugs,” Ms Sturgess warned.

Kitchener was disqualified for six months and fined $400.

Dylan Michael Hethorn, 25, from Brassall, pleaded guilty to drink driving and driving when unlicensed at North Ipswich on August 12, 2020.

Hethorn was fined $1500 and his licence disqualified for nine months.

Scott Bruce MacKenzie, 24, from Brassall, pleaded guilty to drink driving at Brassall on May 2, 2020.

He lost his licence for six months and was fined $350.

Rebecca Lea Willmott, 30, from Deception Bay, was fined $400 and disqualified for three months when she pleaded guilty to driving on an L/P licence when drug positive in Woodend on August 4, 2020.

Peter Gary Green, 22, from Leichhardt, pleaded guilty to drug driving in Eastern Hills on July 31, 2020.

He was fined $600 and his licence disqualified for three months.

Jarod Trevor Michael Hamilton, from Redbank Plains, pleaded guilty to drink driving at Redbank Plains on October 27, 2020.

He was disqualified for one month and fined $250.

Daniel Pettigrew, 26, from Regency Downs, pleaded guilty to drug driving in Ironbark on August 26, 2020.

He was disqualified for one month and fined $350.

Bruce Paul Charles Jensen, 50, from Collingwood Park, pleaded guilty to driving UIL in Redbank on October 24, 2020.

He was disqualified for six months and fined $1200.

Tye Luke George Mitchell, 23, from Leichhardt, fined $1000 and his licence was disqualified for six months when he pleaded guilty to drug driving while on an L/P licence in Fairney View on September 6 last year.

Kimberley Anne Neal, 42, from South Ripley, pleaded guilty to driving UIL at Ripley on October 26, 2020.

She was sentenced to a supervised probation order and her licence disqualified for 18 months.

Ariella Lielani Clair, 27, from Redbank Plains, was fined $500 and disqualified for four months when she pleaded guilty to drink driving while on an L/P licence in Dinmore on October 3 last year.

Michael Aurthur Dimitrov, 39, from Plainland, pleaded guilty to drug positive driving when unlicensed in Bundamba on October 17, 2020.

He was disqualified for four months and fined $500.

Robert Bruce Ives, 41, from Redbank Plains, pleaded guilty to drink driving at Redbank Plains on November 19 last year.

He was fined $400 and lost his licence for one month.

Dylan James Jeffers, 27, from Bundamba, lost his licence for three months and fined $300 when he pleaded guilty to drug driving while on an L/P licence in Lowood on August 9, 2020.

Bernard Justin McCaul, 74, from Gailes, pleaded guilty to drink driving in Goodna on November 3 last year.

He was fined $250 and disqualified for one month.

Nicholas Kieran Butterfield, 36, from Tivoli, pleaded guilty to drug driving at Flinders View on November 12 last year when on a P-licence.

Police intercepted him riding a Kawasaki motorcycle.

His saliva tested positive to cannabis.

He was fined $450 and licence disqualified for four months.