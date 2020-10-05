NAMED AND SHAMED: 15 drink, drug drivers in Ipswich court

A DRUGGED-out driver on ice who got lost then fell asleep inside his car at Blacksoil woke sleeping residents by beeping his car horn.

Tired of the noisy toots, residents called police.

Police found the driver David Jacobsen unresponsive inside a grey Mitsubishi at 3am, parked with its headlights on, Ipswich Magistrates Court heard.

Appearing from jail via video-link, the driver David Barry Jacobsen, 31, from Ironbark, pleaded guilty to being-in-charge of a motor vehicle when UIL (methylamphetamine) at Blacksoil on Saturday, March 28.

Prosecutor Sergeant Paul Caldwell said police got calls around 2am complaining about a car in a semirural street with its engine running, and whose occupant would beep the horn.

Officers arrived at 3am and found Jacobsen unresponsive slumped in the driver’s seat, headlights on and hazard lights flashing.

Sgt Caldwell said a large quantity of empty clip-seal bags were found inside the car, and paperwork help identify Jacobsen.

Police say Jacobsen was twitching and unable to be spoken to.

Paramedics took him to Ipswich Hospital.

Sgt Caldwell said that due to a clerical error the hospital blood sample taken from Jacobsen was unable to be located.

“Says he’d driven from a mate’s place and got lost. Says he injected two grams of ice prior to driving that evening,” Sgt Caldwell said.

When magistrate Donna MacCallum told Jacobsen that police were unable to locate his blood analysis certificate, Jacobsen told the court that this was fine as he accepted it.

He was convicted and fined $750 and his licence disqualified 6 months.

Other cases finalised recently before the Ipswich court include:

Nicholas Raniera Barbarich, 30, from Redbank Plains, pleaded guilty to drug positive driving in Redbank Plains on May 15. Fined $350 and licence disqualified 2 months.

Eyrmias Tesfai Girmai, 25, from Inala, was fined $$350 and disqualified 2 months when he pleaded guilty to drink driving at Goodna on April 18.

Kim Matthew Honey, 43, from Brassall, pleaded guilty to drink driving at Chuwar on August 24. Disqualified 2 months and fined $400.

Dennis Khan Kyle, 37, from Woolloongabba, fined $1000 and licence disqualified 13 months when he pleaded guilty to failing to provide a breath specimen in Ipswich on April 6.

Bryan Joseph McManus, 32, from Redbank Plains, pleaded guilty to drug driving in Bellbird Park on July 23. Disqualified 2 months and fined $350.

Farren Paraika Seymour, 30, from Flinders View, pleaded guilty to drink driving in New Chum on June 27. Fined $450 and licence lost for 4 months.

Brendan John Wilks, 41, from Booval, fined $400 and disqualified 4 months when he pleaded guilty to drink driving and making too much noise and smoke in Yamanto on May 9.

Jake Nicholas Bignoux, 26, from Churchill, pleaded guilty to drug driving in Churchill on May 2. Disqualified 1 month and fined $350.

Sindas Junior Dahya, 36, from Wynnum West, fined $600 and disqualified 5 months when he pleaded guilty to drink driving at Redbank Plains on August 14.

Kim Anthony Edwards, 34, from Blackstone, pleaded guilty to drug driving at Churchill on May 2. Disqualified 3 months and fined $400.

Paul Raymond Hickson, 50, from Churchill, pleaded guilty to two driving when drug-positive offences – detected at Redbank Plains on June 6, and in Ipswich on June 11. Hickson was fined $600 and lost his licence 6 months.

Jimy Mutarisi, 41, from Doolandella, was disqualified 8 months and fined $750 when he pleaded guilty to driving UIL in Springfield on August 16.

Benjamin John Opie, 36, from Tugun, pleaded guilty to drink driving at Boonah on June 19. Fined $300 and disqualified 1 month.

Matthew William Vedder, 28, from Booval, pleaded guilty to drink driving in Ipswich on July 11. Fined $200 and disqualified 1 month.

