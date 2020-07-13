NAMED AND SHAMED: 13 drink, drug drivers in Ipswich court

WITH the return of Queensland courts to more normal practices following the restrictions imposed as a result of the COVID-19 health issue, Ipswich Magistrates Court is seeing the return of traffic offenders with drink drivers, and drivers who test positive to drugs.

Scott Trevor Morris, 44, from Ipswich, pleaded guilty to drink driving (0.110) on June 14 in Ipswich.

Police tested him at 6pm after he had gone out driving to a park.

Morris told police he drank four to five beers and two or three rums that afternoon.

The FIFO worker was fined $600 and licence disqualified for three months.

Bradley Scott Armitstead, 31, from Redbank Plains, pleaded guilty to driving drug positive in Collingwood Park on May 6.

Fined $350 and licence disqualified for three months.

Joshua Peter Hamley, 25, from Riverview, pleaded guilty to drug driving when unlicensed at Chuwar on December 25, 2019.

His Christmas Day offence led to a fine of $500 and a three month licence disqualification.

Kaylah Taliess Jones, 31, from Leichhardt, was fined $350 and her licence was disqualified for one month when she pleaded guilty to drug positive driving at Purga on January 10.

Daniel Brian Rudzitis, 26, from Taigum, pleaded guilty to drug driving at Peak Crossing on February 16. Disqualified for one month and fined $350.

Nicholas Leonard McMullin, 28, a vet nurse from Springfield, pleaded guilty to drink driving (0.079) in Springfield Lakes just after midnight on March 31.

Prosecutor Sergeant Brad Dick said police intercepted McMullin driving at 12.15am for a breath test. McMullin told the officers he drank two ciders that evening.

The Ipswich magistrate told McMullin he must take more care with what he drinks. Fined $350 and licence disqualified for one month.

Jason James Crothers, 36, a sandblaster from Lowood, pleaded guilty to drink driving (0.097) in Lowood on March 7.

Prosecutor Sergeant Paul Caldwell said Crothers was intercepted for an RBT at 10.45pm behind the wheel of a black Holden Commodore after driving into a service station.

"His eyes were bloodshot, face flushed, and the smell of alcohol detected," Sgt Caldwell said. Crothers told officers he drank two glasses of Jack Daniels and some whisky.

He gave an alcohol reading of 0.097.

Magistrate David Shepherd fined him $500 and disqualified his licence for three months.

Neil Anthony McIntosh, 37, from Wulkuraka, fined $500 and licence disqualified for three months when he pleaded guilty to drug positive driving in Bowen Hills on December 18, 2019.

Nicholas Leonard McMullin, 28, from Springfield, pleaded guilty to drink driving at Springfield Lakes on March 31.

Fined $350 and disqualified 1 month.

Vanessa Leah Rough, 27, from Augustine Heights, fined 4300 and licence disqualified for one month when she pleaded guilty to drug driving at Springfield on November 4, 2019.

Jarrod Lachlan Schulte, 21, from Brassall, fined $650 and licence disqualified for three months when he pleaded guilty to drink driving in Brassall on June 13.

Cindy-Lee Smith, 50, from Goodna, pleaded guilty to drink driving at Swanbank on March 28. Fined $750 and licence disqualified for 14 months.

Jesse Edward Alfred Willmot, 23, from Raceview, pleaded guilty to drug positive driving at Booval on February 1.

Licence disqualified for one month and fined $350.