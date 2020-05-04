NAMED AND SHAMED: 10 drink and drug drivers

Police conduct a Random Breath Test ( RBT) operation at Alexandra Headland. All motorists in the photos were given the all clear.

Police conduct a Random Breath Test ( RBT) operation at Alexandra Headland. All motorists in the photos were given the all clear.

ASLEEP behind the wheel of his car at 1am with its engine idling was how police found motorist Morgan King.

Worse still when breath tested King was more than three times the legal alcohol limit with a reading of .174.

Morgan James King, 31, from New Beith, pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to being in charge of a motor vehicle/UIL (. 174) in Springfield Central on February 20. Prosecutor Sgt Paul Caldwell said Goodna police were on patrol when they found King asleep in the driver's seat of a Nissan X-Trail at 1.15am.

"Its engine was running. Says he had four schooners of beer at the Eden Brewhouse in Redbank Plains." Sgt Caldwell said.

"He was struggling to speak coherently, slurring words."

Defence lawyer Justin Craven told the court (via a phone link) that King had just been let go from his Ipswich job (due to the COVID-19 pandemic) and since the offence had completed a relevant driver's program. He sought a $1000 fine and nine month disqualification. Magistrate Donna MacCallum fined King $1000 and disqualified his licence 8 months.

Timothy Desmond King, 30, from Blackstone, licence disqualified 4 months and fined $500 when he pleaded guilty to drink driving when on an L/P licence in Glamorgan Vale on January 24.

Roy Manuel Pereira, 54, from Eastern Heights, fined $900 and disqualified 8 months when he pleaded guilty to drink driving/attempt to put in motion motor vehicle at Goodna on February 22.

Sonny Taniela, 47, Gailes, disqualified 6 months and fined $500 when he pleaded guilty to failing to provide a breath specimen at Camira on March 11.

Amelia Rose Giles, 24, Ripley, pleaded guilty to drink driving at Raceview on March 8. Disqualified 4 months and fined $750.

Leslie Mitchell Janes, 58, Booval, pleaded guilty to driving UIL in Mount Cotton on March 1. Fined $1000 and licence disqualified 9 months.

Lachlan John Carey McNeven, 25, Oxley, licence disqualified 7 months and fined $850 when he pleaded guilty to driving UIL at Peak Crossing on February 14.

Tylah Jaye Kearney, 20, Leichhardt, pleaded guilty to drug driving in One Mile on November 28 last year. Fined $250 and disqualified 2 months. Issued a restricted licence for work only.

Nathan Kevin McCaul, 37, Ripley, pleaded guilty to drug positive driving at Flinders View. Fined $300 and disqualified 2 months. Issued a restricted licence for work only.

Trent Raymond Claude McMillan, 32, Crestmead, pleaded guilty to drink driving in Goodna on January 25. Disqualified 1 month and fined $350.

Kathleen Rosemarie Sillence, 53, from Karalee, fined $700 and disqualified 6 months when she pleaded guilty to drink driving in Tivoli on March 16. Issued a restricted licence for work only.