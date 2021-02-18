NAMED: A list of Ipswich’s drug dealers

From teenagers dealing marijuana among more than 100 customers, to young mums selling meth, Ipswich courts draw the city’s various drug dealers to their respective days in court. Picture: iStock

From teenagers dealing marijuana among more than 100 customers, to young mums selling meth, Ipswich courts draw the city’s various drug dealers to their respective days in court. Picture: iStock

FROM teenagers selling marijuana among more than 100 customers, to a young mum ‘scared straight’ after being caught selling meth, the Ipswich courts hear countless tragic tales behind the drug deals that happen across Ipswich.

Sadly, many of the drug dealers the Queensland Times has reported on in the past have been lured into the trade due to the need to feed their own addictions.

Others have claimed that they had no choice but to sell drugs due to bad relationships, or threats.

The insidious nature of the crime means the drug suppliers who face charges are only the tip of the iceberg.

Here are some cases of Ipswich locals facing drug supply charges.

Kevin Barry Guest

An Ipswich drug trafficker and supplier was about to get married when he was arrested by police and remanded in custody for 24 days.

Kevin Barry Guest, 33, was pinned with charges including one count of trafficking dangerous drugs and nine counts of supplying dangerous drug as well as others.

Ipswich District Court heard one of the Brassall man’s drug transactions involved $31,000 worth of cannabis.

In another instance, Guest supplied meth.

Facing court, Guest pleaded guilty to 12 charges and was sentence to a 3 ½ year jail term for trafficking, with lesser penalties for the other charges.

He will be eligible to begin his application for parole in May 2021.

Michael Martin Penfound

Searching the home of a Raceview man in December 2009, police uncovered nearly $12,000 in cash.

The money was found to be profits from the sale of illegal drugs.

Ipswich Magistrates Court heard Michael Martin Penfound pleaded guilty to two counts of supplying dangerous drugs, to possessing cannabis and MDMA, and to possessing property suspected of being linked to an offence.

Penfound was sentenced to two years’ jail with a parole release date on June 5, 2012.

Jed Robert Lennon

With nearly $3000 cash stuffed down his undies and MDMA pills on him, Jed Robert Lennon raised police suspicions during a night out in 2016.

He was busted later on for having steroids and magic mushrooms and for supplying MDMA and cocaine.

The 26-year-old went before Ipswich District Court in 2018, facing drug supply charges as well as other drug-related matters.

He pleaded guilty to 11 offences.

Lennon was sentenced to a 12-month jail term, immediately suspended for two years.

He was also ordered to complete an 18-month term of probation.

Brooke Erin Kitching

A woman who supplied “modest but not minuscule” portions of methylamphetamine in at least 15 instances was tearful when she appeared before court.

Brooke Erin Kitching, 32, from Bundamba, pleaded guilty to 15 charges of dealing in methylamphetamine between August 9, 2018 and November 7, 2019 at Bundamba.

She was sentenced to 18 months’ jail, immediately suspended for three years.

Archie Douglas

Text messages discussing the supply of drugs incriminated a Springfield Lakes man, after police checked his phone.

Police busted Archie Douglas, 25, with 50 MDMA pills and four vials of steroid or testosterone at his home.

Douglas pleaded guilty to 14 charges of supplying a dangerous drug as well as a number of other charges in Ipswich Magistrates Court in 2019.

He was sentenced to 12 months’ jail, immediately suspended for two years.

Cody Allan Morrow

An unemployed father told an Ipswich magistrate the reason he sold drugs was to support his own drug habit.

Appearing in Ipswich Magistrates Court, Cody Allan Morrow, 23, pleaded guilty to five counts of supplying dangerous drugs as well as numerous other charges.

The court heard police searched Morrow’s Brassall home in December 2019, finding 52.9 grams of marijuana, $630 cash, digital scales, note book and water pipe at his home.

When police examined his mobile phone, text messages identified cannabis being supplied.

Morrow was sentenced to a two-year term of probation.

Jake Peter McCann

A drug deal “soured” when the supplier wanted to see money first and the buyer wanted to see the product first.

Ipswich District Court heard the encounter turned violent when Jake Peter McCann, who was 22 at the time, grabbed a man trying to buy weed by his shirt.

The incident took place on April 22, 2018 in Bellbird Park.

McCann appeared before court, pleading guilty to a range of charges, including supplying dangerous drugs.

He was sentenced to an 18-month jail term and was granted immediate parole.

Stacey Ann Swaine

A woman who once received a fridge as part payment for a drug deal was charged with supplying dangerous drugs after police searched her Silkstone home.

Ipswich District Court heard Swaine, 28, was home with other people when police arrived at her door in June 2018.

Police found evidence of Swaine’s drug dealing when they searched her phone and discovered incriminating text messages.

Swaine pleaded guilty to three counts of supplying dangerous drugs.

She was convicted and sentenced to 18 months jail with immediate supervised parole.

Zane Marcos Taylor

An Ipswich drug dealer with more than 100 customers told police he did not expect to go to jail after he was caught supplying drugs.

Zane Marcos Taylor, who was 21 at the time, appeared in Ipswich District Court for trafficking cannabis as well as supplying dangerous drugs in 2019.

The court heard police found $8000 cash stashed in Taylor’s freezer as well as a large amount of marijuana hidden in his car.

Taylor pleaded guilty to each of his charges and was convicted and sentenced to a jail term of 2 ½ years with immediate parole release.

