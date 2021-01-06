NAMED: 94 people due to appear in Ipswich court today

EACH day, the Queensland Times publishes a full list of those due to appear in Ipswich courts. Here is a list of those required to face court today, January 4, 2021.

Every effort has been made to comply with non-publication (suppression) orders or statutory

provisions prohibiting publication that may apply to this information.

The onus remains on any person using this information or material from court files to ensure that the intended use of that information or material does not breach any such order or provision.

For matters not appearing on the list or to seek assistance, contact the Ipswich registry on 07 3470 7300.

Akech-Kuir, Ngor Akech 1 9:00AM

Amson, Robert Bennet 1 9:00AM

Anderson, Antoine Colin 1 9:00AM

Araneda, Jordy Miguel 1 9:00AM

Arnold, Craig John 6 10:00AM

Asi, Monicca Segia 6 10:00AM

Atasoy, Saleh, Mr 6 10:00AM

Atta-Singh, Mark Clinton 6 10:00AM

Baker, Cody 1 9:00AM

Barrett, William John Peter 6 10:00AM

Bonner, Tianni-Le 1 9:00AM

Brennan, Jordan Roman, Mr 6 10:00AM

Browne, Jacqualine Margaret 1 9:00AM

Butland, Todd Howard 7 9:00AM

Carr, Mark George 6 10:00AM

Caton, Adam James 1 9:00AM

Cleverley, Corey Lee 6 10:00AM

Colborne, Barry John, Mr 6 10:00AM

Cufi, Kimmet 1 9:00AM

Curtis, Racheal Jayne, Miss 1 9:00AM

Davie, Angus Cheyne

Dawson, Clinton James 1 9:00AM

Dewis, Cael Bruce 1 8:30AM

Dezorzi, Jarrah Daniel, Mr 6 10:00AM

Dickman, Letitia Joy 1 9:00AM

Dunasemant-Vollmer, Neco Martin 6 10:00AM

Eames-Parker, Thomas Allan, Mr 1 9:00AM

Edwards, Adam James 1 9:00AM

Fanning, Jordan Layne 1 8:30AM

Fisher, Cindy Antionette 1 9:00AM

Fitzgerald, Nicholas Michael 6 10:00AM

Forster, Ben-Liam 1 9:00AM

Fullarton-Reditt, Nathan Peter 6 10:00AM

Govier, Michael John, Mr 6 10:00AM

Griffiths-Bullock, Jhi Joseph James 1 8:30AM

Gulliver, Daniel Ashley 6 10:00AM

Gundesen, Steen, Mr 6 10:00AM

Hannah, Bradley John 6 10:00AM

Harvey, Troy Stephen 6 10:00AM

Hingst, Mark Alfred 1 9:00AM

Hogbin, Katie Aileen 1 9:00AM

Hughes, Ajay Daniel 6 10:00AM

Hughes, Peter Bradley, Mr 6 10:00AM

Iefata, Charlene Kesia Henrieta, Miss 1 8:30AM

Jamieson, Katie-Sherie 1 8:30AM

Jerome, Brendan Robert 6 10:00AM

Jones, Adam Stephen

Kalisperis, Jamie Brian, Mr 1 9:00AM

Kauwhata, Sue Carolyn 6 10:00AM

Keenan, Tiana Cayzer 1 9:00AM

Knight, Nathan Geoffrey 1 9:00AM

Kruger, Alec William 1 9:00AM

Kuhner, Justin John 6 10:00AM

Laauli, Nicky 6 10:00AM

Lalor, Darren Paul 1 9:00AM

Lester, Timothy James, Mr 6 10:00AM

Levack, Keith Stewart 6 10:00AM

Lual, Samuel Akech 1 8:30AM

Macdonald, Adelle Lorraine, Miss 1 9:00AM

Macey, Joshua Aubrey David 6 10:00AM

Mahoney, Nathan Ernest John 1 9:00AM

Makuol, Juma Makuol Deng 1 9:00AM

Martin, Benita Jane 7 9:00AM

Masih, Antoinette Geertje, Ms 1 9:00AM

Mckenzie, Nathan Leslie Glenn 6 10:00AM

Mcneish, Corey Jai William 6 10:00AM

Mcveigh, Andrew, Mr 1 9:00AM

Meincke, Jena Javier 6 10:00AM

Miller, Nathan John, Mr 6 10:00AM

Miller, Stephen John 1 9:00AM

Morgan, Carol Anne Margret

Moxham, Russell John 1 8:30AM

Nichols, Ryan John, Mr 6 10:00AM

O’Kell, Christopher Lee 6 10:00AM

Omeley, Paul Wayne 1 9:00AM

Page, Ricky James, Mr 6 10:00AM

Parcell, Nathan Brian 7 9:00AM

Paulo, Foaga, Mr 1 9:00AM

Pemberton, Jack Brandon 1 9:00AM

Persechino, Sarah Jayne 1 9:00AM

Pettigrew, Daniel 1 9:00AM

Poacher, Owen Troy 1 9:00AM

Porter, Neil Robert 6 10:00AM

Reidy, Rebbeca Louise, Mrs 1 9:00AM

Reussien, Christopher Michael Sjoert, Mr 6 10:00AM

Reynolds, Lana Terres 1 9:00AM

Roberts, Julieanna Sarina, Miss 1 9:00AM

Robinson, Clinton Terence 6 10:00AM

Sant, David Steven 1 9:00AM

Schafer, Michael Kevin 6 10:00AM

Scrimshaw, Kaine David 6 10:00AM

Sebbens, Richard John 1 9:00AM

Signall, Timothy-Lee Aaron, Mr 6 10:00AM

Singh, Brodie Jeet 6 10:00AM