NAMED: 21 drink, drug drivers in court

A DISQUALIFIED DRIVER caught behind the wheel and with two drugs in his system, made the foolish decision to drive a relative to a rugby game, Ipswich Magistrates Court heard.

The driver, Wallace Gasu, gave his cousin the lift when his relative was running late.

Wallace Gasu, 22, from Boronia Heights, pleaded guilty to drug driving (ice and cannabis); and driving when disqualified by court order in Redbank Plains on July 14, 2019.

Prosecutor Sergeant Brad Dick said police intercepted a red Holden hatch at 4pm when being driven into a 7-Eleven car park.

The driver, Gasu, held no licence having previously been disqualified for three months from May 8.

“Says that between 11am and 12 he smoked a few puffs of meth and three cones of weed,” Sgt Dick said.

Gasu tested positive to both methylamphetamine and cannabis.

Defence lawyer Alexis Oxley said Gasu accepts he had the two drugs in his system and at the time had been driving a cousin to a rugby game who was running late.

“Was a foolish decision. He is making a concerted effort not to use illicit substances,” Ms Oxley said.

Magistrate Rob Turra said if Gasu has a problem with illicit substances then he cannot then go and get behind the wheel of the car to drive.

Mr Turra said the driver had the same offence in March 2019.

Gasu was fined $1000 and his licence disqualified for 28 months.

Daniel Anthony Byrnes, 29, from Laidley, pleaded guilty to drug driving (methylamphetamine and cannabis) at Karalee on May 15.

Prosecutor Sgt Paul Caldwell said police intercepted a blue Nissan at 11.50pm when its driver was travelling in excess of the speed limit on the Warrego Highway.

When Byrnes’ saliva was tested it proved positive to both methylamphetamine and cannabis. Fined $300 and licence disqualified one month.

Solomon Arthur Dynevor, 43, from Brassall, pleaded guilty to drug driving (methylamphetamine and cannabis) on Brisbane St in Ipswich on May 28.

Prosecutor Sgt Brad Dick told the court police intercepted a grey Holden Commodore and its driver made admissions to drug use.

A saliva test proved positive to both methylamphetamine and THC cannabis.

Defence lawyer Trevor Hoskin said Dynevor was booked in to do a truck licence course.

He was fined $400 and licence disqualified two months.

Rory John Canning, 48, from Morningside, pleaded guilty to driving UIL in Coochin on August 7.

Fined 41200 and licence disqualified nine months.

Aaron Phillip Davies, 32, from Bundamba, fined $350 and disqualified one month when he pleaded guilty to drink driving at Blackstone on July 15.

Kim Anthony Edwards, 34, from Blackstone, pleaded guilty to drug driving in Churchill on May 2.

Fined $400 and disqualified three months.

Aiden Keith Isaacson, 29, from Redbank Plains, pleaded guilty to drink driving when unlicensed in Redbank Plains on July 25.

Fined $800 and disqualified six months.

Ryan Bon Masters, 25, from Kippa Ring, fined $800 and licence disqualified five months when he pleaded guilty to drink driving when unlicensed in Minden on July 26.

Leslie Gorden Byth, 55, from Prenzlau, fined $750 and disqualified three months after pleading guilty to drink driving in Brightview on June 15.

Christopher Paul Nelson, 29, from Aratula, pleaded guilty to drug driving at Ipswich on December 19, 2019.

Fined $700 and disqualified one month.

Gregory Alexander Poulsen, 51, from Booval, pleaded guilty to drug driving in West Ipswich on June 30.

Disqualified two months and fined $300.

Blair Christen Draper, 27, from Churchill, pleaded guilty to drug driving (cannabis) at Silkstone on May 28.

“I’m usually a good person. Fines are not my thing, Just made a bad decision I guess,” he told the court.

Fined $300 and disqualified one month.

Graham Theodore Jackson, 55, from Karana Downs, pleaded guilty to drug positive driving (cannabis) in Lowood on September 2, 2018.

Prosecutor Sgt Brad Dick said police intercepted a Ford Falcon with WA plates and the driver’s saliva tested positive to cannabis.

“I’m 55 but have a heart of a 70, 75-year-old. My two brothers died at 51 and 50 and I’ve outlasted them,” Jackson told the court.

“I’ve given up drugs and alcohol.”

Jackson said he was an artist and that he had a smoke of cannabis that day as his father died and he was feeling depressed.

Fined $350 and licence disqualified one month.

Gerrit Bekendam, 33, from Eastern Heights, pleaded guilty to drug driving (cannabis) when on an L/P licence at Raceview on June 17.

“Tell me why I should not convict you,” asked magistrate Dennis Kinsella, who noted he had a prior offence.

“Because I’m an honest bloke,” said Bekendam, a single dad.

Fined $450 and licence disqualified three months

Justin Daniel Hauser, 34, from Gatton, pleaded guilty to drug positive driving when on an L/P licence in Bundamba on February 20.

Fined $350 and disqualified three months.

Jessica Dawn Hughes, 41, from Collingwood Park, fined $200 and licence disqualified one month when she pleaded guilty to drink driving at Collingwood Park on June 2.

Louis Kalenga, 27, from Redbank Plains, pleaded guilty to driving UIL in Goodna on May 2. Fined $1000 and disqualified six months.

Ricki e Samuel Williams, 62, from Mount Colliery, fined $350 and disqualified two months when he pleaded guilty to drink driving in Wyaralong on July 13.

Joel Dennis Brown, 33, from Redbank Plains, pleaded guilty to drug driving when on an L/P licence at Redbank Plains on July 13.

Fined $800.

Laura Mae Jenkins, 36, from Redbank Plains, pleaded guilty to drug driving when on an L/P licence at North Ipswich on May 19.

Fined $500 and disqualified three months.

Allison Renay Scott, 44, from Brisbane, fined $300 and disqualified one month when she pleaded guilty to drug positive driving in Redbank on July 3.