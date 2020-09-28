NAMED: 18 drink, drug drivers in court

A SPEEDING drink-driver who says he misjudged his alcohol intake, was told by an Ipswich magistrate that his penalty for drink driving was “somewhat generous” when disqualifying him for 1 month with an $800 fine.

The driver, Robert Martin recorded an alcohol reading of 0.117 when driving to work, Ipswich Magistrates Court heard.

Robert Joseph Martin, 43, pleaded guilty to drink driving (. 117) at Raceview on July 8.

OIC Ipswich Prosecutions, Senior Sergeant Rebecca McDonald said he was intercepted for a speeding offence on the Cunningham Highway just before 8am when behind the wheel of a red Holden Commodore.

His defence lawyer Claire McGee said Martin worked until 11pm on the night proceeding his morning offences then had several glasses of wine at home before 2am.

Then had an 9am work start the next day.

“He genuinely though he was under. He is embarrassed that he misjudged,” she said.

“It was not a deliberate decision to flout the law.”

Ms McGee sought for no conviction be recorded, saying he would likely receive other penalties given his employment in the public service and a conviction may affect his economic wellbeing.

She said he’d received several awards and certificates in his employment.

Police sought for a conviction be recorded, Sgt McDonald saying it was unlikely to affect his career.

Magistrate Dennis Kinsella took into account his good character, and that his licence had already been suspended two months.

“The community is sick and tired of the carnage on the roads. There are five underlying factors (in road crashes) including drink driving as does speeding and they make your conduct serious,” he said.

Martin was convicted and fined $800, licence disqualified 1 month.

Benjamin Michael Jones, 27, from Sadliers Crossing, pleaded guilty to drink driving (0.111) in West Ipswich on July 24.

The court heard that police intercepted a green BMW on Limestone St at 7pm.

Jones, who was the driver, tested positive with an alcohol reading of 0.111.

He told police he was on his way to McDonalds for food.

His lawyer said Jones realised he has a problem and intends doing an alcohol rehabilitation program and has sold his car.

Fined $800 and licence disqualified 6 months.

Caitlyn Grace Hughes, 22, from Yamanto, pleaded guilty to drug driving in West Ipswich on May 31. Fined $350 and disqualified 1 month.

Cody Leonard Sleath, 24, from Flinders View, pleaded guilty to drink driving in Flinders View on July 19. Disqualified 6 months and fined $450.

Nicholas Raniera Barbarich, 30, from Redbank Plains, pleaded guilty to driving when drug positive at Redbank Plains on May 15. Fined $350 and licence disqualified 2 months.

Mr Eyrmias Tesfai Girmai, 25, from Inala, pleaded guilty to drink driving in Goodna on April 18. Fined $350 and disqualified 2 months.

Kim Matthew Honey, 43, from Brassall, pleaded guilty to drink driving in Chuwar on August 24. Lost his licence for 2 months and fined $400.

Dennis Khan Kyle, 37, from Woolloongabba, pleaded guilty to failing a breath specimen for analysis at Ipswich on April 6. Fined $1000 and licence disqualified 13 months.

Bryan Joseph McManus, 32, from Redbank Plains, fined $350 and licence disqualified 2 months when he pleaded guilty to drug driving in Bellbird Park on July 23.

Farren Paraika Seymour, 30, from Flinders View, was disqualified 4 months and fined $450 after pleading guilty to drink driving at New Chum on June 27.

Brendan John Wilks, 41, from Booval, pleaded guilty to drink driving and making noise/smoke with his motor vehicle at Yamanto on May 9. Wilks was fined $400 and lost his licence 4 months.

Jake Nicholas Bignoux, 26, from Churchill, licence disqualified 1 month and fined $350 when he pleaded guilty to drug positive driving at Churchill on May 2.

Sindas Junior Dahya, 36, from Wynnum West, pleaded guilty to drink driving in Redbank Plains on August 14. Fined $600 and disqualified 5 months.

Kim Anthony Edward, 34, from Blackstone, pleaded guilty to drug driving at Churchill on May 2. Disqualified 3 months and fined $400.

Paul Raymond Hickson, 50, from Churchill, pleaded guilty to two offences of driving when drug positive – at Redbank Plains on June 7, and in Ipswich on June 11. Hickson was fined $600 and lost his licence 6 months.

Jimy Mutarisi, 41, from Doolandella, fined $750 and his licence disqualified 8 months when he pleaded guilty to driving UIL in Springfield on August 16.

Benjamin John Opie, 36, from Tugun, pleaded guilty to drink driving in Boonah on June 19. Fined $300 and disqualified 1 month.

Matthew William Vedder, 28, from Booval, pleaded guilty to drink driving in Ipswich on July 11. Disqualified 1 month and fined $200.