DRUG DRIVER: An Ipswich court found a previously convicted drug offender has not been deterred by his many fines and continued to reoffend. Contributed
NAMED: 11 drink and drug drivers appear in Ipswich court

Ross Irby
by
22nd Oct 2018 12:39 AM
AN IPSWICH court found that a previously convicted drug offender has not been deterred by his many fines and continued to re-offend, including driving with the drugs ice and marijuana in his system.

Simon Peter Steinforth, 49, from Toowoomba, pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to drug driving with methylamphetamine (ice) and cannabis in his system on July 3 at Tivoli when on a learner/provisional licence; and driving when disqualified.

He also pleaded guilty to a series of drug offences including two counts of drug possession.

Police prosecutor Ricky Tsoi said Steinforth was at court in June on other drug charges and fined $1200.

Police sought a jail sentence of six to nine months with immediate parole to get the supervision he needed.

Defence lawyer Matthew Fairclough said Steinforth had "a significant hip condition" and was on a disability pension.

"He says he uses cannabis for pain relief," Mr Fairclough said. "It is certainly not his drug of choice."

Magistrate Tracy Mossop said his previous fines did not work to deter him and she wanted him supervised longer.

She sentenced Steinforth to an 18-month probation order for the drug offences.

He was disqualified from driving for two years and fined $600 for the disqualified drive offence.

For drug driving, he was fined $300 and disqualified three months.

Steinforth must submit to urine tests and intervention for illicit drug use.

Brendan John Andersen, 32, from Redbank Plains, pleaded guilty to drug driving at Redbank Plains on August 22. He was disqualified six months and fined $900.

Khalem Kye Jacob Ash, 22, from Redbank Plains, pleaded guilty to drug driving at Redbank on August 21. Ash lost his licence three months and was fined $350.

Rebecca Kaylene Cross, 32, from Redbank Plains, lost her licence for one month and was fined $350 after she pleaded guilty to drug driving at Redbank Plains on August 16.

Benjamin John Fliedner, 34, from Redbank Plains, pleaded guilty to drug driving at Redbank Plains on August 25. Fined $450, his licence was disqualified nine months.

Berina Bola, 21, from Morayfield, pleaded guilty to being in charge of a vehicle when under the influence at Redbank Plains on September 9; and driving unlicensed. Bola was disqualified 12 months and fined $1350.

Brooke Louise Wilkinson, 31, from Goodna, pleaded guilty to drug driving (methylamphetamine) at Redbank on June 7. She said she was moving to Deception Bay and successfully sought to be sentenced at the Caboolture court on November 28.

Joshua Lee Richard Osborne, 21, from Capalaba, pleaded guilty to drug driving (marijuana) when on a learner/provisional licence or unlicensed at Slacks Creek on June 2; and failing to appear at court.

"He says he smoked two joints of weed the previous day," said prosecutor Sergeant Matt Donnelly.

"And did not attend court as he was overseas and arrested on warrant."

Defence lawyer Daniel Boddice said the overseas trip had not been refundable, with Osborne a young man with limited funds.

Magistrate Donna MacCallum fined him $600 and disqualified his licence three months. A conviction was not recorded.

Rossey Samuel McIntosh, 36, from Wulkuraka, pleaded guilty to drug driving at Brassall on May 26; driving when disqualified by court order; and two drug related offences.

He was sentenced to four months jail, his licence disqualified three months.

Glen Peter Moxham, 53, from Wanora, was fined $900 and disqualified six months after pleading guilty to drug driving at Fernvale on August 24.

Jesse Ashley Stevens, 20, from Leichhardt, pleaded guilty to drug driving at Wanora on August 25. Stevens was fined $350 and disqualified one month.

