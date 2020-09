LETTER TO THE EDITOR: It was very nice of David Lems (Stalwart still gets buzz as Norths show what dreams made of 21/09/20) to credit the three boys who scored for Norths in the shoot-outs of the Reserve Grade Grand Final.

They deserved it.

However, there was no mention of the brilliant performance of the 15-year-old goalie who kept out all of Hancocks' attempts to pass him.

His name is Beau Milburn. Remember it David.

Beth, One Mile