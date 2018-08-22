'In the name of the Queen': Councillors' sacking signed off

The Deputy Governor has signed the Bill to dismiss Ipswich City Council.

"IN THE name and on behalf of the Queen, I assent to this Bill".

With a signature below those 14 words, Deputy Governor Justice Walter Sofronoff has formalised the dismissal of 11 Ipswich councillors.

Justice Sofronoff granted Assent to the Bill about 8am on Wednesday.

His signature means Ipswich councillors will be unemployed as of midnight.

They are understood to have until Friday to return council-issued equipment and leave their offices.

This morning Deputy Governor Justice Sofronoff received the Clerk of the #Qld Parliament and granted Assent to one Bill, and following, presided over a special meeting of the Executive Council. pic.twitter.com/aDO0mbYqFw — Governor of Queensland (@QldGovernor) August 21, 2018

It will end three months of uncertainty for Ipswich where two show-cause notices were issued, a Supreme Court challenge lodged and then quashed by special legislation.

The legislation was passed by the Queensland Parliament at 6pm on Tuesday.

Member for Bundamba Jo-Ann Miller was granted extra time to take aim at the State Government and the "outlaw Local Government gang" of Ipswich councillors.

The State Government will announce the appointment of an administrator today.