Name game is political correctness gone mad

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: What a nut job we are. Is there anything sacrosanct in these present corona days?

At high schools in the 1960s Esperanto was going to be the new universal language. It faded out.

In the last few years doctors led the push to have a hospital's name changed because no one knew of the wonderful work that Dr Cilento did for my generation of women.

Now Black Lives Matter mean a lot of names may be changed.

And in the Sunday Mail (19/07/20), Jackie Sinnerton in "Ann-atomy? We are NOT all hu-man" states "Doctors are pushing for an end to centuries - old anatomical terms named after 'old men, kings and gods'" because they represent "the biases of much older generations."

My suggestion is why not just have a book "Medicine for Dummies" and call it a Masters Level course that can be completed successfully in 6 weeks.

Glenda Carroll, Bundamba